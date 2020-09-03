If you’ve ever had a “gut reaction,” it’s likely a signal sent from your other “brain”: your gut. Let me clarify. A whopping 70% of our immune cells are in our gut. In other words, the health of your gut can actually impact the health of your brain since food changes the types of bacteria present in your gut microbiome. The bacteria in your gut may become less diverse as a result of your food choices which may cause the bad bacteria to outgrow good bacteria, triggering a cascade of negative health effects. Food may also influence chemical messages sent between your gut and brain that may make you feel either depressed and drained or uplifted and energized.