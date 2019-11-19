Do you gobble until you wobble? Thanksgiving is one of the most anticipated eating days of the year. And with the holiday a few short days away, it’s time to start counting not only your blessings, but your calories and workout time too.
The average American will mindlessly munch on around 5,000 calories on Thanksgiving Day alone. That colossal number doesn’t account for the Tupperwares full of leftovers that get devoured in the days following the big feast. Between all the salt, sugar, and sofa-sitting of the long weekend, it’s no surprise we feel more bloated than a Macy’s Day Parade float come Monday.
To properly prepare and protect your body from the imminent overeating, you’ll need to add a cardio casserole to the menu. By layering in a week’s worth of workouts, rather than a single sweat session, you can burn more calories, give your metabolism an extra boost, and even suppress your need to feed.
Bonus: consistent, intense exercise routines help hunger cravings decline because of the impact of hormones affecting hunger.
In addition to this physiological factor that helps hamper hunger, the body and brain just feel better after exercise. Blood pressure, heart and lung health, and mood all improve.
Stay fit and energized Thanksgiving week with this dynamic, body-weight-based workout schedule. For best results, repeat each circuit three times.
- Wall Sit, 30 seconds: Lean against a sturdy wall with your body weight in your heels and thighs parallel to the floor.
- Reverse Lunges, 10 repetitions per leg: Take a step back with your right leg and lower your body so your knees are bent at a 90-degree angle. Push through your front heel to return to the starting stance.
- Mountain Climbers, 30 seconds: Using either a ledge for assistance or from the floor, position your body in a high plank keeping shoulders over hands and spine straight. Briskly drive your knees (one at a time) toward your chest.
- Jumping Jacks, 30 repetitions
- Planks, 30 seconds: Rest your body weight evenly on your forearms and toes, with your shoulders stacked over your elbows.
- Side Plank Dips, 10 repetitions per side: Rest on your right forearm, stack your legs, and extend your left arm overhead. Slowly dip your hips down toward the floor then elevate them back to the starting position. Repeat on the left side.
- Push-ups, 10 repetitions: With hands under your shoulders and elbows tucked near your ribs, lower your body so your chest comes close to the floor.
- Air Punches, 30 seconds: Swiftly alternate arms, pivoting at your back heel each time you punch.
- Jumping Jacks, 30 repetitions
- Jog in Place, 60 seconds
- Jump Squats, 10 repetitions: Hinge back at your hips and lower your thighs and glutes toward the floor. Explode up and land lightly on your feet.
- Fast High Knees, 30 seconds: Stand tall as you quickly drive your knees (one at a time) up toward the chest.
Go for a peaceful stroll around your neighborhood before you feast! Pick your own pace, but aim to move for 30 minutes.
- Plank Shoulder Taps, 20 total repetitions: From a hand-dominant plank position, tap your right hand to your left shoulder then tap left hand to right shoulder.
- Side Plank Crunches, 10 repetitions per side: Rest on your right forearm and extend your left arm overhead. Pull your left arm and left knee in toward each other. Squeeze your abs and release. Repeat on the left side.
- Glute Bridges, 15 repetitions: From a supine position, bend your knees and push through your heels to elevate your hips so they are inline with shoulders and knees. Hold for two counts then release.
- Jog in Place, 60 seconds
Don’t let your turkey be the only thing that gets carved this holiday.
Ashley Blake Greenblatt is a certified personal trainer and wellness coach. To learn more about her virtual training program, visit ashleyblakefitness.com.