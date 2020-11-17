Consider a calorie deficit. If you’ve been struggling to lose those last pounds, now is a good time to buckle down. The safest way to create a calorie deficit is by cutting out sugary snacks and sodas. By eliminating the unnecessary, empty calories from cake, ice cream, or even a morning bagel with cream cheese (which can be a whopping 500 calories), you’ll quickly start to shed the weight, and you’ll have more energy, too.