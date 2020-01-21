Dress up. A Swedish friend once told me, “There is no such thing as bad weather, just bad clothes.” Layering up in warm clothing is one of the easiest forms of defense against frigid conditions. By building a buffer around your body, you are able to maintain a healthy internal temperature. Aim to keep your core area well-covered and always protect your hands, feet and head. Layers are ideal because you can peel them off if you begin to overheat. Synthetics, silk and wool are all good choices; cotton tends to hang on to moisture.