We are all hard-wired from an evolutionary point of view to want to avoid deprivation because it’s dangerous for us. That’s why people who lose weight by feeling that they’re depriving themselves not only gain back the weight, they usually gain back more than they lost. So it’s really important to think about what comfort and deprivation mean. In the book, I talk about the comfort food circle of hell. It goes like this: I want a cookie. I have a cookie. Feeling like a shark tasting blood, I want three more. I have an argument with myself about it. Eventually, I probably succumb and have several more cookies, after which I’m disgusted with myself, after which I feel sorry for myself, after which I want to comfort myself. So I have a cookie.