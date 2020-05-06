Add intervals. Variations in speed and incline are an easy way to not only spice up your steps, but also increase your heart strength and lung endurance. Try alternating walking at an easy pace with one-minute bursts of jogging, or find a local trail in which you can amp up your elevation and fine-tune your balance skills. These minor tweaks in your time spent trekking can amp up your caloric expenditure, muscle definition, and balance, and ward off any boredom that may come from the same old walking routine.