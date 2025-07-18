Julia Haller named new CEO of Philadelphia’s Wills Eye Hospital, succeeding Joe Bilson

Wills Eye Hospital named Julia Haller its ophthalmologist-in-chief to succeed Joseph P. Bilson as CEO of the nonprofit specialty hospital in Center City, the organization announced this week.

Haller has been at Wills since 2007 and will remain in her clinical role. She is also professor and chair of ophthalmology at Thomas Jefferson University’s Sidney Kimmel Medical College. Haller started as CEO Friday.

Wills traces its roots to an 1832 bequest to the city of Philadelphia from a Quaker merchant named James Wills. The Board of Directors of City Trusts, which was created in 1869 to provide independent management of such gifts to the city, operates Wills Eye.

“Julia is a trailblazing retina surgeon, internationally renowned ophthalmologist, and remarkable individual. The next era of Wills Eye is in excellent hands with her,” Michael A. Nutter, former Philadelphia mayor and current president of the city trusts board, said in a statement.

Bilson had been CEO since 2007. He announced his retirement in May, according to Wills.

Wills Eye’s latest available financial report shows that it had a $15.5 million operating loss on $101.8 million in revenue in the year ended June 30, 2023. That loss followed two years with operating losses of close to $12 million.