Wistar CEO Dario Altieri will step down after 11 years

The Wistar Institute’s long-standing president and CEO Dario Altieri will step down at the end of the year after leading the independent biomedical research institute for 11 years, officials announced Monday.

Wistar plans to launch a national search for his successor, but did not share further details.

Altieri joined Wistar in 2010 as its cancer center director and first chief scientific officer. Five years later, he was promoted to the role of president and CEO.

During his tenure, the West Philadelphia-based institute’s annual budget quadrupled to more than $100 million, and its endowment tripled to $277 million, according to a news release.

The number of independent labs also grew from 30 to 41, and two new research centers were created.

Its cancer center, which Altieri directs, received its third consecutive renewal as a National Cancer Institute (NCI)-designated Basic Cancer Center with an “exceptional” rating.

“Due in large part to Dario’s efforts, Wistar is exceptionally well positioned for continued growth and success,” said Rick Horowitz, the board’s chair, in a statement.

The 67-year-old started his career in Milan, Italy, where he underwent his medical training. He has served in faculty roles at the Scripps Clinic and Research Foundation, Yale University, and the University of Massachusetts Medical School.

As a cancer biologist who still leads a research laboratory, he has authored more than 260 research papers and been listed as an inventor on 13 patents.

“[I] look forward to dedicating my time to the values of work that have defined me since I was a medical student: laboratory research, teaching and mentoring,” Altieri said in a Monday statement released by the institute.