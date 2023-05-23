‘Do not gape.’ A Penn scientist’s tips for her white male colleagues in the 1970s.

University of Pennsylvania biochemist Mildred Cohn was a pioneer in studying how the cells in our bodies use energy, earning a National Medal of Science in 1982.

She was perhaps just as well known for working to remove barriers for other women in the sciences.

Cohn is one of nine women featured in “Pursuit & Persistence: 300 Years of Women in Science,” a new exhibit at the American Philosophical Society in Philadelphia.

The display about Cohn illustrates how she overcame discrimination against women throughout much of her career. A college professor once discouraged her from pursuing a career as a chemist, calling it “unladylike.” She was unable to find in work industry, as many companies specified that only “male, Christian” applicants need apply.

“My career has been affected at every stage by the fact that I am a woman,” she said.

A decade after she joined the faculty at Penn, Cohn chaired a committee on the status of women at the university in 1970, making recommendations for how the school could increase their numbers among the faculty. Later that decade, she wrote a memo to colleagues titled “Affirmative Action Retention,” in which she outlined strategies for the university to foster a welcoming environment for women and people of color.

The memo included tips for her white male colleagues on how to interact with women and people of color on the faculty. Here are some excerpts: