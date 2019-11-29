What ended up happening is that as football got more and more associated with schools, and as college scholarships become more and more valuable, football also became promoted as a way to have access to higher education. So people who were historically denied access, or who have less resource, which in this country historically has often been African Americans, were drawn to the sport. You might consider the health risks worthwhile if that’s the only way you can access a college education. Since the ‘60s and ‘70s, after the integration of schools, and with the increase in the value of college scholarships, football has become ever more important to those who need scholarships.