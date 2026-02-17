Alexis and Kayla Eberz ‘work together’ to guide Archbishop Carroll back to the Palestra

The Eberz sisters know they can count on each other to pick another up.

Alexis and Kayla Eberz, two of three sisters on the Archbishop Carroll girls’ basketball team, leaned on another to earn a 50–38 win over Archbishop Wood in the Catholic League girls’ basketball semifinal.

The two combined for 36 of Carroll’s 50 points, with sophomore Kayla scoring 24 and senior Alexis adding 12.

“I definitely look up to Lex a lot,” said Kayla Eberz. “I’m so proud of everything she does [and] I think we work together really well. So if one’s not doing so [we’re going to] pick the other one up.”

Now, Carroll finds itself in a similar position. This marks the third consecutive year of the Patriots making a PCL final appearance.

Last season, Carroll fell to Neumann Goretti, and in 2024, the Patriots lost to Wood. They haven’t won a PCL title since 2019.

This time around, Carroll, which will face Cardinal O’Hara Sunday at the Palestra, believes its in a better spot to come out victorious.

“I think our mindset [has changed],” Alexis Eberz said. “We haven’t gotten the outcome we wanted the past two times, but we are using that as motivation this year. ... We’re a special team. Staying together, staying composed, having discipline — I think we got it.”

Road to victory

But their semifinal win at the Finneran Pavilion — the future home of Villanova signee Alexis Eberz — did not come easy for the Patriots.

The Vikings built a 10-point lead about six minutes into the game. Carroll responded with back-to-back three-pointers to cut its deficit and end the first quarter down by two points.

Wood senior forward Colleen Bescahio was the difference maker for the Vikings, scoring a team high 15 points. Wood entered the half trailing 21-20.

But once the Eberz sisters started to connect in the third quarter, the tempo shifted.

Kayla started Caroll’s run with a bucket to take over a 31–28 lead, then followed it up with a massive block. On the Patriots’ next possession, Alexis found Kayla for a three-pointer, followed by a Kayla dish to Alexis for an easy layup to make it 36–28.

“Basketball is a game of runs,” Kayla said. “They had their run at first, we had ours. And then we just had to stay on top of it.”

With 10 minutes remaining, and an eight-point lead, Carroll stayed on top, eventually extending to a comfortable 12-point margin by the final buzzer.

“We just had to [take it one] possession at a time,” Carroll coach Renie Shield said. “When we dug in, took one possession defensively, and offensively got going, I felt more comfortable that we got into a swing of things.”

Back to the Palestra

Carroll has a perfect 11-0 record. The team is full of chemistry and experience.

The Patriots hope that will help them rewrite their fate and bring home a PCL crown on Sunday afternoon.

“We’re all such good friends, it helps,” said senior forward Bridget Grant, who’s committed to Ursinus. “When one of us is down, another person picks [them up]. If someone takes a bad shot, you can let them know. That’s not us getting mad, it’s just trying to help the team. It really just shows how well we play with each other, that we all love each other.”