Archbishop Ryan center Thomas Sorber commits to Georgetown

Sitting alongside his family inside the Archbishop Ryan gym, junior center Thomas Sorber announced Wednesday his pledge to Georgetown.

The 6-foot-9 Sorber decided to join Ed Cooley, who was named Georgetown’s head coach in March. He also considered Providence, Villanova, and Miami.

The four-star prospect is ranked No. 50 in the nation, according to ESPN, and is 247Sports’ No. 5 player in the state. While he’s a member of the class of 2024, On3 reported that there is a chance Sorber will reclassify, joining the Hoyas program this fall. The decision will likely be made after the conclusion of EYBL’s Peach Jam, which ends in early July.

“It’s a great spot, we think it’s a great fit from Thomas,” Archbishop Ryan head coach Joe Zeglinski told the audience. “The next great big coming out of Georgetown.”

Besides his frame, Sorber presents plenty of versatility at his size, being a shooter and blocking machine.

He averaged 17.8 points and 11.2 rebounds this past season with the Raiders, who finished 17-11. He helped secure the Raiders’ 69-65 victory against Radnor in the PIAA Class 5A quarterfinals, finishing with 14 points, 10 rebounds, and nine blocks.