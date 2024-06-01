Archbishop Wood wins third annual Eagles’ girls flag football league state title

Archbishop Wood won the third annual Eagles’ girls flag football league state championship, 34-14, against Gwynedd Mercy Academy Saturday at the NovaCare Complex.

The Vikings, the Catholic League champions, beat Palumbo, the Public League champs, 33-0, in the semifinals on Saturday.

Gwynedd Mercy knocked off Abington, 26-21, in the other semifinal.

Wood’s Lauren Greer intercepted a pass in the championship, while quarterback and PCL girls’ basketball MVP Ava Renninger hit Sophia Topakas with a late, long touchdown that helped secure the victory.

