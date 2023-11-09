Bartram’s Jahmi Hargrove, a football player of many skills, sets sights on city championship

Jahmi Hargrove could have declined.

The Bartram High School senior has been a star athlete since he was about 5 years old, and sometimes being a star means having the power to put yourself first.

After all, Public League coaches had named him a defensive MVP last season, and he had been the Braves’ star running back and defensive back for the last two seasons.

But Hargrove, a 6-foot, 190-pounder who has played every skill position this season, isn’t built that way.

So when Bartram’s starting quarterback, Samad Robinson, got injured during the first drive of the season, Hargrove didn’t hesitate.

“He very easily could’ve said, ‘No. Find another quarterback,’” said Bartram coach Jim Chapman before a recent practice. “But he jumped in with both feet and never looked back.”

Last week, Hargrove was named the game’s MVP after the Braves (5-3, 2-3) captured a third consecutive Public League Class 4A title with a 34-8 triumph against School of the Future.

“The three-peat felt good, but as a team we’re about the next step,” Hargrove said before a recent practice. “We’re [focused on] the city championship.”

Saturday at noon at Northeast High, Bartram will face its Catholic League nemesis, Bonner-Prendergast (7-2, 7-1), which has beaten the Braves by a combined 87-11 in the last two District 12 championships.

If Bartram finally finds success, it might be because of Hargrove’s leadership and willingness to put the needs of the team above his own.

“He really stepped up and played well for us,” Chapman said. “He sacrificed not playing defense and played quarterback admirably this whole season. He’s been our MVP this year, hands down.”

Panic and pep talks

He hasn’t exactly been Bugs Bunny playing every position against the Gas House Gorillas on the diamond, but Hargrove has come close.

He has played quarterback, running back, receiver, kick returner, punt returner, and various linebacker and defensive back positions. Now that Robinson has returned after breaking his collarbone, Hargrove is back to playing offense and defense.

“I love that they have me everywhere,” Hargrove said. “It’s so much fun.”

Being relied upon isn’t new.

Hargrove’s father, Jabrai’s, said his son has been a standout since he was a 5-year-old playing with kids two years older.

Years later, Hargrove won a Pop Warner national championship with the North Philly Blackhawks in 2016. In fact, it was Hargrove’s late, 60-yard rushing touchdown in the regional final that sent the Blackhawks to nationals that year.

So, Chapman didn’t even need to ask when Robinson got hurt. Hargrove just grabbed the QB wristband and took control. Perhaps his selflessness has also contributed to a new team vibe.

In previous seasons, Hargrove explained that bickering often divided teammates when opponents made a big play or the Braves made mistakes.

“I believe there’s no team that has a brotherhood like us,” he said. “In practice it shows. We compete this year instead of fighting with each other. Whether we won or lost big, our communication got better. We talk to each other. We don’t yell at each other.”

His transition to QB, however, hasn’t been without hiccups.

“Every time I took the snap, I would rush, or I would be quick to break out of the pocket when my O-linemen were giving me time to pass,” he said. “I would panic and run out of the pocket …”

Conversations with coaches, teammates, and his father eventually helped. Chapman said Hargrove’s work ethic and intelligence opened Bartram’s playbook in ways it hasn’t been in years.

Hargrove credited Robinson with teaching him to be calm in the pocket.

A long conversation with his father also helped Hargrove better see his own potential.

“After that conversation,” Hargrove said, “he reminded me of who I am and what I’m capable of.”

‘Mr. Make it Happen’

Jabrai’s, 38, said his son just needed a nudge to realize how gifted he has always been.

Growing up, Hargrove had been the MVP on youth football teams with talented teammates such as current St. Joseph’s Prep quarterback and Cincinnati recruit Samaj Jones.

Hargrove said he also appreciates the work ethic and skills he learned from former stars at the Prep such as D’Andre Swift and John Reid, with whom he occasionally shared workouts.

Sometimes Hargrove still forgets how good he is. When that happens, he turns to his father. “It’s all thanks to my dad,” Hargrove said. “There’s never a time my dad isn’t there …”

Later, he added: “We’re like best friends. There’s no separating us. He’s a great role model, a great mentor, a great coach, a great father. He’s just a great guy.”

Hargrove said he calls his father “Mr. Make-it-Happen” because he has been able to make things happen for his family no matter how difficult the circumstances.

Next up for Hargrove is making college football a reality. Chapman says he has the talent and expects more coaches to inquire after the season. Hargrove isn’t sure what position he’d play but says his varied experience helps him see the game from different perspectives.

His father is just happy to see his son headed toward success.

“This means a lot to me,” Jabrai’s said. “I have to try and hold my tears in.”

“Especially when every day you go on TV and social media and see kids his age doing such negative stuff and dying at a young age,” he added later. “So, as a father, it makes me feel really proud to see him having success, influencing others, and building good relationships.”