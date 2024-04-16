Camden High’s Billy Richmond decommits from Kentucky after John Calipari’s departure

Camden High’s Billy Richmond, a five-star prospect in the class of 2024, withdrew his commitment to Kentucky, he told On3.com Tuesday.

The decision comes a day before the regular signing day period opens for Division I basketball recruits and a week after former coach John Calipari announced his departure from the program. Calipari was named the head coach at Arkansas on April 10.

A number of incoming recruits have withdrawn their pledge from the Wildcats, and current players have entered the transfer portal, including Richmond’s former Camden teammates D.J. Wagner and Aaron Bradshaw, who announced Monday his commitment to Ohio State.

Richmond, a 6-foot-5 forward ranked No. 22 nationally in the class of 2024 according to 247Sports, narrowed his choices to Kentucky, Memphis, LSU, and Alabama before announcing his pledge to Kentucky in December.

He also held an offer from Arkansas.

However, Richmond told The Inquirer in February, that his decision came down to two schools: Memphis, his hometown, and Kentucky. Memphis coach Penny Hardaway was the first college program to offer him a scholarship.

Richmond joined the Panthers and first-year coach Maalik Wayns, who played at Roman Catholic and Villanova, last year as a junior from Memphis East High. He averaged 11.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 1.7 assists.

During his senior year, Richmond, who averaged 17.5 points this season, led the team to a 30-2 record and its second state title in three years.

