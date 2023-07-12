Camden High will not be stripped of state basketball title as school district and NJSIAA reach settlement

The Camden City School District and the NJSIAA’s controversy committee came to an agreement Tuesday after an investigation into the Camden High boys’ basketball team. The investigation reviewed whether the Panthers violated the association’s athletic recruitment rules during their run to a state championship in 2022, the school’s first state title in 22 years.

Under terms of the settlement, the Panthers will not be stripped of the state’s Group 2 championship even as the NJSIAA had said it was prepared to do so. Former Camden star DJ Wagner declined to comment on the settlement on Wednesday after playing his first game for Kentucky at an offseason event in Toronto.

» READ MORE: DJ Wagner, Justin Edwards debut for Kentucky at offseason tournament in Toronto

As part of the settlement with the association, the school district will hire a compliance officer to oversee its NJSIAA-sanctioned activities at Camden High.

Advertisement

The investigation followed a June report in 2022 by NJ.com alleging that the Panthers used a loophole to build their public school team with star players who did not live in the district, including Wagner and Aaron Bradshaw, who are now Kentucky freshmen.

» READ MORE: Camden High’s basketball team brought hope to a beleaguered city. How should I react if allegations of recruiting violations are true?

“Prior to the start of the hearing, the parties mutually agreed to a settlement that awaits final ratification by each’s respective governing bodies,” NJSIAA wrote in a statement. “Included in the settlement is agreement to install a monitor/compliance officer to monitor the district’s NJSIAA-sanctioned activities. Such monitor/compliance officer will be approved by NJSIAA and funded by the Camden City School District.

“As a voluntary, nonprofit association, NJSIAA looks forward to working with the school district to fulfill its mission of providing equitable and fair interscholastic athletic opportunities.”

According to NJ.com, the 2022 championship team included players from six towns and five counties, and the report alleged that nonresidents were “funneled through a Nike-sponsored travel team and enrolled in two magnet schools — Big Picture Learning Academy and Creative Arts Academy.”

» READ MORE: Camden and Eastside boys’ basketball teams withdrawn from NJSIAA tournament after altercation

The district wrote in a statement: “The Camden City School District is committed to fostering integrity, fairness and sportsmanship. The Camden City School District has always adhered to the rules and regulations set forth by the NJSIAA.

“The Camden City School District and the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association worked collaboratively to reach a resolution to end an ongoing administrative proceeding to address student-athlete eligibility and transfer requirements.”

Camden was unable to defend its state championship this season after withdrawing from the NJSIAA Tournament following an on-court altercation with Eastside during the Camden County Tournament in February. The Panthers finished the season 23-2 under first-year coach Maalik Wayns.