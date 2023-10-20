Behind twin sophomores Jalen and Daron Harris, Chester is becoming a football power

A haircut, a budding voice, and a blowout loss.

If Chester High School football coach Dennis Shaw only knew those were the ingredients needed to turn the Clippers into a top seed, he might have employed them sooner.

Maturity, however, is a process, and 16-year-old sophomore twins Daron and Jalen Harris seem ahead of schedule.

“Those guys,” Shaw said during a recent practice, “have pretty much taken over as far as leadership.”

After last week’s impressive 28-19 victory against previously undefeated Downingtown West, the twins have the Clippers (7-1, 2-0) in position for a playoff run.

“We know we just had a big win,” Shaw said. “Everybody was surprised, but they didn’t see the work we’ve been putting in. We were confident going into that game and it’s just been a testament to what the kids have done all season, all offseason, in the weight room and the classroom.”

And to think, it may have all started with a haircut.

Down to business

Until recently, the Harris twins would finish each other’s sentences, answer questions at the same time, and even wore the same hairstyle.

They say it was once funny, but they recently grew out of that stage.

Daron, who plays defensive back, may have taken the plunge first, cutting the short braids Jalen, who plays quarterback, still wears.

“I just wanted to be different,” Daron said. “A lot of things changed when I cut my hair off. My attitude changed and the way I think changed, and it’s been all for the better.

“Last year when I had my hair, I was more childish, joking, playing around all the time. When I cut my hair, I got more serious like, ‘OK, I’m in my mode now.’”

That mode includes some heavy responsibilities.

Shaw calls him the quarterback of the defense. Daron relays the plays from the sideline to his teammates in the huddle.

He is also the team’s kick returner, punt returner, kicker, punter, and occasional running back and receiver.

“He’s taken over as pretty much our vocal leader,” Shaw said. “His leadership and his versatility have been a major plus for us.”

Two weeks ago, Chester coaches even let Daron call his own plays for an entire series against Penn Wood.

“Makes me proud to see him growing and maturing on and off the field,” said Jalen, the older twin by 27 minutes. “The way he carries himself [has changed]. He doesn’t joke around as much anymore.”

Lost and found

Interestingly, there was a time when Daron was the quarterback and Jalen was the running back and receiver during youth football days with the Upland Hurricanes.

Daron didn’t care much for QB. A few years later, Jalen excelled.

Last year, he was an all-state selection, passing for 2,261 yards and 35 touchdowns while adding four rushing scores.

Entering this season, however, his coaches pushed him to be more of a vocal leader.

“Last year as a freshman,” Jalen said, “I didn’t say too much, but now I found my voice and I’m leading the guys now.”

There wasn’t any clear turning point, he said. He just felt more comfortable in the weight room and on the practice field.

Now, he has no problem talking to receivers about what he sees on the field.

“I love seeing it,” Daron said of Jalen’s maturity. “Last year, he would get into moods and everybody would know. This year, he knows what he needs to do and how to get it done.”

What’s more, Shaw says Jalen’s leadership is also evident in the stat book.

The addition of talented junior running back Dayshon Jackson, who transferred from Ridley, has meant less statistical glory in the air.

“It shows the selflessness in him,” Shaw said of Jalen. “He understands that he doesn’t have to be the guy, so whenever we score rushing the ball, he’s the first one to the end zone, cheering for his running backs.”

The big payback

There wasn’t much to cheer for after the Clippers were drubbed, 31-0, in Week 1 against Perkiomen Valley.

The Harris twins said selfish moments and a lack of discipline contributed to the loss.

“Since then our motto has been ‘everybody has to pay for Week 1,’” Jalen said.

Saturday at Chichester will be the next stop on the Clippers’ revenge tour.

The Harris boys may have outgrown “twinning,” but on the field, they do still share some level of telepathy.

“On the offensive side,” Jalen said, “there’s a look I can give him and he just knows what to do.”

“It’s like we can just trust each other,” Daron said. “He sees stuff that I don’t see, I see stuff that he doesn’t see.”

The duo isn’t sure what will happen if/when they have to choose separate colleges. Daron prefers warmer weather in the south.

For now, it seems they are just focused on today.

“We grew up playing together,” Jalen said, “so this just feels like playing in the backyard again.”