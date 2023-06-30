George School point guard Christian Bliss commits to Virginia

George School point guard Christian Bliss committed to Virginia on Friday in an announcement the rising senior made through the recruiting website On3.com.

The 6-foot-4 guard who can score in bunches had narrowed his choices between Miami, Villanova, Xavier, and Virginia.

Last season, Bliss helped the Cougars to the program’s first Friends School League title, scoring 39 points in the finale against the Academy of the New Church.

The first 1,000-point scorer in school history, Bliss also led the Cougars to a runner-up finish in the PAISAA championship game against Perkiomen School, finishing with 29 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists.

Bliss shoots from well beyond the three-point line, scores well in the midrange, and can finish above the rim.

According to ESPN, Bliss is ranked No. 8 in the state behind Jalil Bethea, Ahmad Nowell, Robert Wright, and Thomas Sorber, local players who occupy the top four spots, respectively.