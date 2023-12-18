Roman Catholic defensive back Jah Jah Boyd commits to Indiana

Jah Jah Boyd, a senior defensive back and wide receiver at Roman Catholic, announced Monday his pledge to Indiana, becoming the 21st commitment of the Hoosiers’ class of 2024.

The four-star prospect originally committed to James Madison under former head coach Curt Cignetti, who led the program to 52-9 record through five seasons.

In late November, Cignetti left JMU for Bloomington after head coach Tom Allen’s departure from the Hoosiers. Boyd then withdrew his commitment to the Dukes.

At the time, the 5-foot-10 two-way player, who plans to play defensive back in college, said via X, the former Twitter, that “JMU is still a top option for me as I go through this process.” When he narrowed his options, however, Indiana and Pittsburgh were the finalists.

Boyd, who was considered the Dukes’ highest-recruited player in program history, originally committed to JMU in July. He held offers from Penn State, Virginia Tech, and Boston College, among others.

To cap his senior season, Boyd led Roman to a 9-3 finish and broke the school’s single-season reception record with 38 catches for 769 yards and 11 touchdowns.