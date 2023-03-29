MVP DJ Wagner, Justin Edwards and Aaron Bradshaw contribute to win in boys’ McDonald’s All American Game

HOUSTON — The chemistry was evident when they stepped on the court, and, for Camden stars DJ Wagner and Aaron Bradshaw, it came naturally.

The duo, along with Imhotep’s Justin Edwards, sparked the East’s second-half rally in a 109-106 win in the boys’ McDonald’s All American Game.

Wagner scored 19 points, all in the second half, and was named the game’s co-MVP with the West’s Isaiah Collier, who led all scorers with 25 points.

Bradshaw finished with 18 points and eight rebounds and was the boys’ sportsmanship award winner. Edwards added 11 points and five boards to round out the scoring for the Kentucky-bound trio. Aden Holloway added 15 points for the East.

Down by as many as 16 points in the first half, the East chipped away until Edwards came up with a steal and lobbed the ball to Elmarko Jackson, who slammed it home for a 99-98 lead, the East’s first of the game with just over three minutes left. In all, the East led for just 1 minute 49 seconds of the game.

In the fourth quarter, Collier and Bronny James, LeBron James’ son, who finished with 15 points, helped swing the game back into the West’s favor late, but Edwards corralled a blocked shot and fed it to Wagner, who slammed it home for a 107-106 lead with about 30 seconds left. Bradshaw sealed the win at the free-throw line from there.

» READ MORE: SPORTS Hannah Hidalgo sets scoring record, named co-MVP of McDonald’s All American girls’ game