These twin sisters are ‘generational’ in lacrosse. They have each other to thank for it.

When Ava and Brinn Findora were 12 years old, the twin sisters attended a lacrosse camp at the University of Virginia. Their dad, Charles, brought them to the college town of Charlottesville, which Ava described as “homey, friendly.” When the two stepped on the field, a dream sparked of playing together at the next level.

“It was always a dream to go together,” said Brinn, who picked up lacrosse a year after Ava began at age 5. “There was no way we could turn that down, because we’ve been doing this together our whole life.”

The rising seniors at Downingtown West used to say to each other while watching women’s college lacrosse, “Could you imagine if that was us.”

And soon it will be.

Last September, Ava and Brinn announced their commitment to play at Virginia, a familiar stomping ground, over defending national champion North Carolina and Clemson. It’s not every day you see siblings get the opportunity to play at the same college — let alone twin sisters who dominate the same sport.

They’re both ranked among the best midfielders in the nation in the class of 2026, and the two have always enjoyed playing the sport together. Sure, there are arguments here and there — that’s what siblings are for — but the relationship they built through lacrosse has helped them get to where they are today.

“It’s one of the biggest reasons and biggest things [for] how good I am because of her helping me every day,” Brinn said.

“You don’t realize how important your siblings are,” Ava added. “You think they’re annoying, you fight with them, but being more mature as I got in high school, I just really appreciate having a twin, and it’s made me realize how special it is to be able to do this together — play the same position, be on the same teams, be able to go to college together.

“It’s something that made me appreciate you [Brinn] more and being a twin.”

Brinn and Ava’s club coach, Candace Taglianetti Bossell at NXT LC Girls Club, one of the top girls’ lacrosse clubs in the state, referred to them as “a generational talent” without a ceiling.

The former La Salle coach, who is from Delaware County and has over a decade of college coaching experience, projects that they have the potential to win the prestigious Tewaaraton Award, given annually to the most outstanding male and female college lacrosse players.

“They could be on the U.S. [national] team together,” she added. “They could be playing pro together. The sky is the limit.”

And both have experienced a taste of the big stage already.

Last summer, Brinn and Ava made Team USA’s U16 Select teams and competed in the national team development program. It gave them exposure to high-level competition, and it was the first time that they were doing it together.

Two years ago, Brinn was one of the few members of the 2026 class to make the U16 team, while Ava did not. But they were raised to be supportive of one another, so Ava showed up to each of her sister’s games. It motivated her to try out again.

And for Brinn, it was different not having her sister around.

“Brinn had to go stay by herself,” said their mother, Alison. “On the field, they complement each other, and it was very different for her. I guess she realized moving forward, ‘I want my sister with me.’”

Before the two joined NXT as ninth graders, they played for PA Express Lacrosse in West Chester and Philadelphia Freedom Lacrosse based in Downingtown. They showed immediate athleticism — some of it came naturally.

As kids, they played sports year-round, which included soccer, basketball, and lacrosse. They also spent many weekends at wrestling tournaments. Their older brother, Dom, competes at Drexel who would “always be trying to wrestle” the twins growing up.

Ava and Brinn also had each other for practice.

“I’ve always had a partner to do things with,” Ava said. “Most people aren’t twins; they don’t have someone that they can get feeds from and shoot. I get to have a partner that can throw me balls and tell me what I’m doing, help me through dodges and stuff like that. I think that’s really special, because a lot of people have to do those things alone. They don’t get that special connection and no feedback.”

Their games are pretty opposite, too. Ava has the ability to create shots on her own through dodging or following through contact. Bossell says Ava runs like “a running back” and uses her strength to her advantage.

Brinn has a bit more finesse and a smoother approach. She’s quick on her feet and can shoot on the move. In some ways, their playing styles sum up their personalities.

“Ava has always been very independent,” their mother said. “She can handle it herself. She’s got it under control. ... Brinn is [way] more laid back. She’s a little more quieter. When they were young, Ava would say, ‘No, Brinn, we’re going to do this,’ and Brinn would go along with it.

“I‘m just so grateful that they have each other. I won’t have to worry when they go to UVA, because I know one has the other.”

Next year, Ava and Brinn hope to help lead Dowingtown West to Ches-Mont League, district, and state championships. The Whippets fell in the first round of the PIAA Class 3A championship this past season.

As for personal aspirations, the two have other areas they would like to focus on that have nothing to do with titles or accolades.

“Developing as a really great player and learning how to be a good teammate,” Ava said. “I feel like building that character is what can lead you to so many great things. I feel like that’s definitely the biggest one.

“I would have to agree,” Brinn added.

They’re selfless, and that’s why these twin sisters are among the nation’s best.