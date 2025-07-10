New Steelers quarterback Will Howard gets a hero’s welcome in Downingtown

Will Howard is already having quite the year.

In January, Howard and his Ohio State Buckeyes won the College Football Playoff championship game over Notre Dame, in a game where he was named Offensive MVP. Just three months later, the Downingtown High School graduate was on his way to the NFL after being selected in the sixth round by the cross-state Pittsburgh Steelers.

On Wednesday in the Borough of Downingtown, Mayor Phil Dague has declared July 9 as Will Howard Day. To recognize the occasion, a ceremony was held at Downingtown Borough Hall. Over 100 local residents showed up for the celebration, including former teammates, coaches, and teachers of the Downingtown native.

“It means so much to me that Mayor Phil and everybody here was willing to do something like this for me. It still doesn’t feel real for me that I’m this highly looked-at person; I still feel like I’m a senior at Downingtown West,” Howard said.

“Will has been a great ambassador of Downingtown, and I felt he should be honored. We’re all going to be living vicariously through Will,” Dague said.

Howard played football at Downingtown West from 2016 to 2019 and took over the starting job his sophomore year. His start on opening night in 2017 marked the first time a sophomore started at quarterback for Downingtown West since 2010.

The now-Steelers quarterback led the Whippets to a 5—2 record in the seven games he started in 2018 but suffered an arm injury that ended his season prematurely. During his senior year, Howard led Downingtown to its first 13-win season since 1996. His 44 total touchdowns also marked the most in a season for a Downingtown West quarterback since at least 2004.

While at Downingtown West, Howard weighed interest from several Division I schools before committing to Kansas State. He played four of his five collegiate years there, but it was his fifth season at Ohio State that proved to be his most productive.

After transferring in 2024, Howard led the Big Ten in completion percentage, passing yards, and touchdowns, and guided the Buckeyes to their ninth national championship during his lone season in Columbus.

The title helped propel Howard onto NFL draft boards, and he was selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers at pick No. 185. Howard will get to learn under Aaron Rodgers, a 10-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champion.

“I could not have been more impressed with [Rodgers] and the way he operates and conducts himself,” Howard said. “He was super excited to be a part of the Steelers organization and is super willing to help a guy like me.”

Much of the event’s focus was on Howard’s lasting impact on Downingtown, not just his future career in the NFL. Among the evening’s speakers was Howard’s high school football coach, Mike Milano, who served as the head coach at Downingtown West for 21 years before retiring following the 2023 season.

“Will’s a great kid. It’s been fun to watch him grow and mature. To see someone you know who’s had a chance and done it, it’s gotta be inspiring,” said Milano.

Jackson Reger, an 11-year-old local, said that he came to Wednesday’s event because “Will Howard is my favorite player, and because he’s from Downingtown.” Reger’s mother added that her son is a diehard Steelers fan and that “he almost lost his mind” when Howard got drafted by Pittsburgh.

Reger, along with many other youngsters, had the opportunity to personally meet Howard, who stayed nearly an hour and a half after the ceremony ended to sign autographs, take pictures, and engage in one-on-one conversations with guests.

On July 16, Howard will attend the ESPY Awards in Los Angeles, where he and his Ohio State teammates have been nominated for Team of the Year.