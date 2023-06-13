Father Judge advances to state baseball final with 4-1 victory against North Penn

Just one more out. That’s all the Father Judge baseball team needed to continue its remarkable playoff run, and on the final pitch from closer David Rodriguez in the bottom of the seventh, North Penn’s Jack Picozzi smacked a fly ball to center field.

Crusaders outfielder Nick Shiffler hustled to the left, losing his hat, and made the catch before falling forward into a somersault. The fans jumped to their feet as the team stormed the field, celebrating a 4-1 victory over the Knights in the PIAA Class 6A semifinals Tuesday at Neumann University.

The win advanced the Crusaders (24-2) to the state final, marking their first appearance in program history. (The team did not start playing in the PIAA until 2008). Father Judge will take on the Mount Lebanon, a Pittsburgh-area team, on Friday at 4:30 p.m. at Penn State.

“It means everything to us,” said Judge coach Mike Metzger. “Our goal is always to win the PCL, and when that’s over just see what happens. Our school has won other state championships, [this is] the first one in baseball history — we’ll be there.

“We’re going in there, we’re going to have some fun ... Come get it.”

North Penn’s Trevor Lugara and Father Judge’s Tim Gress started on the mound, and each allowed a run in the first inning. The third inning was pivotal for Judge as Shiffler hit an RBI single to put the Crusaders ahead, 2-1.

Gress went on to allow just four hits against a top-notch North Penn team. He struck out five batters in six innings, and despite a slow start, he picked up steam.

“I definitely had nerves,” said Gress, a junior. “The first inning definitely was a rough start — sometimes you expect it, sometimes you don’t. I didn’t really expect it this time. Then the later innings, I really eased out and brought the boys a W.”

The Crusaders gave themselves a two-run edge in the top of the sixth. Declan Foy got things started by stealing second and Brooks Henderson (3-for-4) followed with an RBI double.

Henry Wetzel relieved Lugara after Henderson’s at-bat. The North Penn starter threw 74 pitches.

This season has marked a milestone for Judge, and it all started in the Philadelphia Catholic League final on May 27. The Crusaders outlasted second-seeded La Salle College High School, capturing the program’s 10th league title since 2000. They also won the District 12 crown with a 9-7 victory against Central.

Metzger knew this year’s group was special. The dugout has strong camaraderie and it showed on Tuesday. The night before the game, the players decided to bleach their hair. When Metzger heard what they did, he jokingly said, “I already did mine,” lifting up his baseball cap to reveal his bald head.

“They’re a real tight group. I get emotional talking about them because they’re going to leave us soon,” Metzger said of his team, which includes 11 seniors. “I love this group, I know them since the seventh grade, and they’re going to go on to do great things.”