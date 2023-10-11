Xavier Stearn is ‘a self-motivator’ who’s next in line of accomplished QBs at Germantown Academy

Expletives, eyebrows, and onomatopoeia.

When those are the main ingredients people use to describe a quarterback, chances are they’re referencing a special talent.

Such is the case with Germantown Academy sophomore Xavier Stearn, who, through just five games in his first season as a starter, has already statistically outpaced the school’s long line of talented quarterbacks.

Against Peddie School on Sept. 29, Stearn’s stepfather, Jimmy Nagle — who says he’s not one to dish praise easily — waxed colorfully with a group of onlookers after the 6-foot-6 Stearn launched an impressive downfield pass on the run.

“We all looked at each other like, ‘Holy [expletive],’” Nagle said in a phone interview. “That was a [expletive] great pass!”

Stearn was a freshman the first time then-senior quarterback Tristan Machado raised his eyebrows at scout-team throws Stearn made against the Patriots’ first-string defense.

GA coach Matt Dence, who said several prominent college football programs have already called about Stearn, even supplies his own sound effects when describing the 16-year-old’s arm strength.

“A couple vertical balls that were 30 to 40 yards down the field that other quarterbacks would need to put some air under,” Dence said during practice this week, “and he’s just like ‘whoosh,’ straight shot.”

Those who know him, however, say what makes Stearn special isn’t just the physical gifts that are easy to spot. It might be his poise, leadership, and work ethic that could truly make him the school’s next great quarterback.

“He is a self-motivator,” said offensive coordinator Kyle Donahue via phone. “He already recognizes coverages like a senior. … The pressure is on us as coaches because this kid is special on the field and off.”

Next in line

Machado, now an 18-year-old freshman quarterback at Ursinus, says he felt pressure to live up to the standard set by Jordan Longino, whom he played behind as an underclassmen.

“I was watching Jordan make all these crazy plays, and I pushed myself to make similar plays when I got my turn,” Machado said in a phone interview. “There was that sense of pressure, but I think we all thrive on it and use it to excel in those moments.”

Machado graduated as the school’s single-season passing leader with 2,054 yards, eclipsing Longino, now a standout basketball player at Villanova who finished with 1,991 yards.

Sean Grieve (1,821 yards) previously held the record before he graduated in 2004 and starred on the diamond at William and Mary.

Before he played tight end at Cornell, Hayes Nolte threw for more than 1,700 yards as a senior in 2013, while Kyle McCloskey graduated in 2017 as the school’s career leader with 3,902 yards before playing basketball at Penn State.

So far this season, Stearn has already thrown for 1,180 yards and 16 touchdowns.

“When his midyear tape goes out,” Dence said, “it’ll be pretty eye-popping.”

The undefeated Patriots (5-0), who host Haverford School on Saturday, still have five games left in Inter-Ac play.

“It means a lot just be a part of something that’s been going on for a long time,” Stearn said at practice this week.

“There has been a great line of guys before me, but I’ll live up to expectations. Just keep working and keep doing what I’ve been doing.”

Proud papa

Sounds simple, but, according to Donahue, Stearn does quite a bit.

He has been committed to strengthening his body for the last few years, and they are intentional about how often he throws in practice so his arm stays healthy.

Donahue, 28, graduated from GA in 2014 and has been coaching Stearn since he was in middle school.

Stearn also works with private quarterback coach Vernard Abrams, who starred at Cardinal Doughtery and later at La Salle University. Perhaps as a result of tutelage from both, Stearn’s presence and mobility within the pocket is impeccable.

“His footwork is special,” Dence said. “It’s just different. We’ve had some really good athletes at quarterback and really good quarterbacks who were good at other stuff. His footwork in the pocket and how he avoids pressure and how he moves around in the pocket to get a clean throwing lane is different than any kid we’ve had.”

Combine that footwork with his arm strength, ability to command respect in the huddle, desire to improve, and the intelligence to digest and apply concepts from the playbook, you’ll see why Donahue was so giddy after a cold, rainy throwing session last winter.

“He didn’t miss a throw in the pouring rain, and he was still a freshman,” Donahue said. “Me and [Machado] looked at each other like, ‘Holy cow!’ That was when I knew he was ready.”

You won’t hear Stearn toot his own horn. You might not hear much from him at all. Perhaps about as loud as he gets is the demure gold No. 14 necklace that hangs around his neck.

Dence described Stearn as a quiet kid who “just wants to be one of the guys.”

That’s how his stepfather, Nagle, likes it. Nagle was an all-Public League quarterback at Frankford, where he graduated in 1999 and wore No. 14.

Nagle said he came into Stearn’s life when he was about 5 years old. As the two grew closer, Nagle eventually explained that he wore No. 14 because his dad had randomly chosen it for him when he was about 7 years old.

Nagle’s father, also named Jimmy, taught him to be humble, to deflect praise toward teammates, and to be a leader in the huddle, before he died when Nagle was 14.

Dence and Donahue say that’s exactly how Stearn operates.

“I’m proud of him,” Nagle said with emotion in his voice. “I might not show it to him every second, but I think he knows deep down that I’m proud of him.”

Nagle even had the No. 14 charm made for Stearn and his younger brother, Cruz, a 7-year-old quarterback. He is also having one made for himself.

“A little family tradition that maybe they’ll pass to their kids some day,” he said.

Just as he preaches to his son, Nagle interjected before the interview ended to give credit where it was due.

“I don’t want everyone to think that it’s just me,” he said. “My wife, Jenn, she takes him to every camp, every practice. She deserves a lot of the credit for him.”