Two local players make the cut in ESPN’s national girls’ basketball rankings

Westtown School’s Zahra King and Life Center Academy’s Kiyomi McMiller made ESPN’s HoopGurlz recruiting rankings that were released Wednesday. The website ranks the nation’s top 100 girls’ basketball players in the class of 2024.

McMiller, who was originally ranked as ESPN’s No. 6 recruit, fell to No. 17 on the list. McMiller is a five-star, uncommitted prospect. She played this season at Life Center in Burlington, where the 5-foot-8 guard was the team’s leading scorer, averaging 28 points a game.

King was ranked as the No. 80 prospect by ESPN. The 5-9 guard helped Westtown secure a PAISAA championship and a Friends Schools League title this season. She has drawn offers from Arizona State, Penn State, and Clemson.

» READ MORE: ‘It’s a show:’ Meet Kiyomi McMiller, a top 2024 recruit with lofty goals