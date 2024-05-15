PIAA board of directors approves first reading to sanction girls’ flag football in the state

The PIAA approved the first reading of sanctioning girls’ flag football in the state by a unanimous vote, 30-0, during its monthly meeting on Wednesday in Mechanicsburg, Pa.

In July 2023, girls’ flag football became an emerging sport with 25 schools hosting teams in the state. Last month, more than 100 schools sponsored girls’ flag football, allowing it to be considered by PIAA’s board of directors to become an official sport.

There will be two more readings held, and during the third and final reading, slated for July, the sport could become sanctioned in Pennsylvania and possibly kick off in 2025.

“We are very appreciative of the Board of Directors’ support and taking this first step to sanctioning girls’ flag football,” PIAA president Frank Majikes wrote in a release. “We have a lot of work to do, but with the support of the [Philadelphia] Eagles, [Pittsburgh] Steelers, and the NFL, we’re hopeful of creating a solid foundation for girls’ flag football that will develop the sport for years to come.”

Over the past three years, girls’ flag football has grown rapidly across the nation with support from the NFL. The sport was approved by the International Olympic Committee in October 2023 and will be played in the Olympic Games in Los Angeles in 2028.

The Eagles launched a girls’ flag football league in the spring of 2022, which featured 16 schools from the Public and Catholic League. It then expanded to 38 teams in 2023 and again to 65 this year. Currently, the league has more than 1,600 girls playing throughout Eastern Pennsylvania.

Both NFL franchises have helped start programs at 103 total schools.

Flag football’s process has mimicked that of girls’ wrestling. Girls’ wrestling was passed unanimously on its first reading in February 2022 and sanctioned officially in May 2023. This past season marked the sport’s first.

The release also stated that nine states have sanctioned girls’ flag football.