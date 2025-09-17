High school football: Cardinal O’Hara off to a hot start; three District 1 6A teams remain unbeaten

Sammy Dantonka has heard the stories. He doesn’t remember them all. Some still resonate with the Cardinal O’Hara 6-foot-2, 225-pound junior outside linebacker/edge rusher, like the time his mother, Lawran Kuwornu, and grandmother, Helena Nyehn, crawled under a bridge near the Liberian capital city of Monrovia escaping a crossfire in the late-1990s during the Liberian Civil War. His maternal grandfather was a Guinean engineer killed during the civil war, and his body was thrown into a river, never receiving a proper burial.

“My mom and grandmom are the strongest, most courageous people I know,” said Dantonka, who was born in Liberia and came to the United States at age 8 in December 2017. “How many people can say their mom and grandmom survived a war? They did. If they didn’t, I wouldn’t be here.”

Dantonka’s here is at the hub of O’Hara’s resurgence. The Lions are 4-0 for the first time since 2016, when O’Hara went 10-0 and won the Catholic League Blue Division championship, the school’s last title in football, under head coach B.J. Hogan, who was released from the program in 2022. The Lions lost to eventual PIAA Class 4A state finalist Imhotep Charter, 36-6, in the District 12 championship. O’Hara has had three winning years over the last seven seasons (2020 was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic).

Under head coach Michael Ewing, the grandson of legendary Hall of Fame O’Hara coach Bob Ewing, the Lions have gradually reached a competitive level. Michael is in his third season, going 7-5 overall in 2023, to 6-6 last year, to start 4-0 this season. The Lions have done it with a strong defense, led by Dantonka, posting two shutouts, and a ground game led by senior tailback Amahj Gowans, who has rushed for 677 yards, including three-straight games of 190 yards or more. Two-way senior lineman Tristan Laing has steadied both sides of the ball, and junior Aaron Madeh has been a shutdown corner. Ewing has been very impressed by the Lions’ 6-foot, 175-pound junior linebacker Dylan Miller in the middle, and the Lions have a chance to be undefeated when they visit unbeaten archrival and defending PIAA Class 4A state champion Bonner-Prendie on Sept. 26 at 5 p.m.

Both O’Hara and Bonner-Prendie are 4-0. To reach 5-0, the Lions will first have to get by a very good Smyrna (Del.) team on Friday, while Bonner-Prendie has a tough test at Haverford School.

“I’m really happy where we are, and Sammy has played a big role in that,” Ewing said. “If anyone came to one of our games, they would notice Sammy immediately. Teams run away from Sammy because he’s a playmaker.”

Colleges have noticed. UConn offered a scholarship, Duke is interested, and Dantonka has a visit scheduled to Maryland. Dantonka, who carries a 3.8 GPA, recalls coming to America having to relearn English. He picked up football in eighth grade and had to be shown how to put on shoulder pads. He never heard the word “linebacker” until he entered O’Hara, which ironically, is the position he plays. He said he’s received considerable support from friends Christian Manness and Landon Waller, a junior on the O’Hara team and grandson of Temple Hall of Famer John Waller.

“I used to hold the football (vertically) like (the character Bobby Boucher) in the Waterboy,” Dantonka said. “I didn’t know anything. I didn’t know anything about my mom until I was around 10. That’s when she started telling me stories. My mom always credits God for saving her. I didn’t even hear of ‘linebacker’ before high school. I didn’t watch football growing up. I do now. I love it. Coach Ewing was really patient with me, all the coaches, really, were patient with me.

“Earlier this year, I wanted to make highlight plays, instead of doing my job. Our defense fell apart a little. My teammates were there to pick me up. Coach Ewing told me if I did my job, the defense and the plays will come.”

It looks like everything is lining up for Dantonka and the Lions.

Breaking a streak Part I

Three teams remain undefeated as the midway point in the season approaches in District 1 Class 6A. Coatesville, Pennridge, and Owen J. Roberts each sit at 4-0.

Rich Kolka, who is in his 11th season as O.J. Roberts’ head coach, thought his team had a chance to begin 4-0. The Wildcats, who finished 9-3 last year, return a strong nucleus that includes 6-foot-1, 185-pound junior receiver Matt Gregory, who is being recruited by Notre Dame and Penn State, 6-foot, 205-pound junior tailback Mekhi Graham, who is averaging 170 yards rushing a game, 6-foot-5, 320-pound senior left tackle Angus Smith, and a pair of 5-10, 200-pound linebackers, senior Jeremy Daubert and junior Lucas Shrum, and first-year quarterback 6-3, 205-pound senior Chris Flynn.

Kolka and the Wildcats will find out just how good they are when they visit perennial Pioneer Athletic Conference powerhouse Perkiomen Valley (2-2) on Friday at 7 p.m. The Vikings lost to Coatesville and Springfield (Delco), but beat defending District 1 Class 6A champion Downingtown West and Governor Mifflin.

Other than a loss to Spring-Ford in 2023, Perkiomen Valley has not lost to a PAC-12 opponent since 2014. The last time O.J. Roberts beat Perkiomen Valley was on Nov. 5, 2010, in a Wildcats’ 32-7 victory.

“I think our ability to run the ball has gotten us here (to 4-0),” said Kolka, whose team reached the District 1 quarters last year losing to eventual district champion Downingtown West. “Coming into this season, we had some pieces and parts we had to replace, but we wanted to run the ball and play good, solid defense. I actually don’t think we have played our best football yet. I think we have been a little inconsistent on both sides of the ball. If we get some consistency, we can be even better. That’s the way I feel. I believe in this team and these kids.”

Breaking a streak Part II

Like O.J. Roberts and Coatesville, Pennridge has had an exceptional start in District 1 Class 6A. The Rams are 4-0 for the first time since the COVID-19 truncated 2020 season, when they lost to Souderton, 31-17, in the District 1 championship. Since then, Pennridge has gone 7-3 in 2021, the last time the Rams made the district playoffs, followed by 2-8, 3-7, and 4-7 seasons. The 4-0 start already equals the number of victories the Rams had last year.

Pennridge, which sits atop District 1 Class 6A with 610 total points, now hosts the beasts of the Suburban One League National Conference, North Penn, on Friday at 7 p.m. The last time Pennridge beat North Penn was on Oct. 19, 2012, when the Rams went 12-2 that season, reaching the District 1 Class 4A semifinals (before the PIAA implemented the Class 6A system in 2016), where they lost to Spring-Ford, 35-24.

Rams’ coach Kyle Beller, who is in his third season, convinced Pennridge Hall of Famer and longtime coach Jeff Hollenbach to return as the team’s offensive coordinator, coaching his grandson, Rams’ 6-foot-3, 215-pound four-year starting senior quarterback Noah Keating, who’s committed to Marist. Keating is the eye of a returning nucleus with 6-1, 220-pound senior running back/linebacker Ryan Rowe, a Princeton pledge, 5-11, 200-pound senior fullback/defensive lineman William Dougherty, and three-year starting 6-1, 215-pound senior center/defensive end Ian Gallagher.

“We have been with this senior group for three years and I thought we had a chance to start this well,” Beller said. “We have created our own breaks this year and we’re learning how to win. We know North Penn is coming in and it’s a program that has been a staple over the last 30 years in District 1. They are coming in after a loss, and we have our work cut out for us. We’re giving the kids the same message, hit reset and prepare for North Penn like we prepare for every other team. We need to stay even keeled and be the best version of ourselves. We want these opportunities to play the best.”

Roman’s ballhawk

Roman Catholic’s 5-foot-8, 170-pound sophomore safety Sabir Dawson has made an immediate impact. A special teams player last year, Dawson has had a turnover or caused a turnover in three of the Cahillites’ first four games. In Roman’s 49-35 season-opening victory over Cardinal Newman (Fla.), Dawson had a 51-yard strip sack, scoop-and-score, and in the Cahillites’ 21-12 win against Springside Chestnut Hill Academy, he scored on a 39-yard pick-six. In a 44-7 loss to Maryland powerhouse DeMatha, Dawson also forced a fumble on the Stags’ first drive of the game.

“I just have a habit of being in the right place at the right time,” Dawson said. “I put a lot into film study. I try to get two hours in before every game, and my coaches place me in a good position to make plays. They also trust me to freelance to make plays. We have big test next. We’re going to need to get ready for a passing game.”

Roman opens its Catholic League schedule against undefeated La Salle on Sept. 26 at 7 p.m.