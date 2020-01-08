The football season may be in the rearview mirror, but it hasn’t stopped some of the area’s top football players from making headlines.
St. Joseph’s Prep running back Kolbe Burrell just completed a decorated career by leading the Hawks to their second straight PIAA crown and third in four years.
The senior rushed for two touchdowns in the championship game, and after that he signed his national letter of intent to play college ball.
On Dec. 18, Burrell made Buffalo the next stop in his career.
According to 247Sports, Burrell also had offers from Bowling Green, Massachusetts, Wisconsin, West Virginia, and Temple. Burrell is a 2019 All-Southeastern Pennsylvania first-teamer.
Camden football star Alijah Clark recently received two big scholarship offers to add to his already impressive resume.
Last month, Clark raked in his ninth and 10th offers, from Michigan and Miami, according to his Twitter page.
The junior cornerback already has offers from Pittsburgh, North Carolina State, Temple, West Virginia, Maryland, and Purdue.
It appears as if Clark made a visit to Rutgers in March, five days after the Scarlet Knights extended their scholarship offer. Clark posted photos to his Twitter page of himself in a Rutgers uniform.
Imhotep Charter safety Javon McIntyre ended 2019 in style with an offer from Michigan State, he announced on Dec. 31.
Earlier in the month, the junior said he received an offer from Boston College.
According to McIntyre’s Twitter page, he’s up to 15 offers. They include letters from Penn State, Tennessee, Virginia Tech, Maryland, Iowa State, and West Virginia.
In November, McIntyre was named to the All-Public League football team.
Bishop McDevitt receiver Emmanuel Sia is turning heads, especially in the Atlantic Coast Conference.
Sia announced on his Twitter page last month that he received an offer from Syracuse.
The sophomore is building a strong resume, with previous offers from Morgan State and Pittsburgh.
Although Sia hasn’t disclosed an offer from Penn State, he appeared to take a visit in October as he posted photos in a Nittany Lions uniform. He also thanked Penn State’s recruiting coordinator, Charles Walker, for the invitation.