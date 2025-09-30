Holy Ghost Prep to join the Philadelphia Catholic League in 2026-27 school year

Starting in the 2026-27 school year, Holy Ghost Prep will join the Philadelphia Catholic League, the team and league announced Tuesday.

“The Philadelphia Catholic League is excited to welcome Holy Ghost Prep as a new member of the PCL,” Brian King, chair of the Catholic League and president of Father Judge, said in a statement. “This was a transparent and deliberate process that encompassed the full PCL membership.”

The PCL’s board of governors voted and accepted the school as the league’s 18th member. The board denied Holy’s Ghost Prep’s application to join the PCL in 2018. A reason for its rejection was not given.

The all-boys private school in Bensalem is a member of the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association and sponsors 12 varsity sports — baseball, basketball, bowling, cross-country, golf, indoor track and field, lacrosse, outdoor track and field, soccer, swimming, tennis, and volleyball. Each of those teams will compete in the PCL.

The school’s three other varsity programs — ice hockey, rowing, and Ultimate Frisbee — are not PIAA sports but will continue to compete against some of the PCL teams.

Holy Ghost Prep played in the Bicentennial Athletic League for more than four decades until it left in 2020. It has been one of the few area schools that competed independently.

“We are thrilled to join the Philadelphia Catholic League, and we are so appreciative of the opportunity,” Holy Ghost Prep president Gregory J. Geruson said in a statement. “The PCL is a league of mission-driven schools, all with the common bond of our Catholic identity. The traditions and reputation of the PCL are unmatched. … We are beyond excited to begin this next chapter of Holy Ghost Prep athletics.”