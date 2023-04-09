The impactful legacy of Tony Chapman’s 45-year coaching career at Holy Ghost Prep

Tony Chapman had a consistent game-day routine. The then-Holy Ghost Prep basketball coach would arrive at the gym about two hours before tip-off dressed in a dapper suit and watch the junior varsity team.

After he’d coach his varsity boys team, win or lose, Chapman went home and studied the recent film, taking pen to paper each stat by hand. He would rewind the game two or three times before calling his assistant coaches to go over the team’s performance, and after 45 years at the helm, that process never changed.

“He had such a commitment to making sure that the team was always prepared,” said assistant coach Tom Heston, who graduated from Holy Ghost in 2011 and extended his basketball career at King’s College.

“There was this joke where his wife would come to the games and she’d say ‘I’d tell Tony I’m here, not that he cares or anything.’ He was so focused on the game like nothing else mattered.”

Chapman’s devotion to basketball impacted generations of players, some who went into the coaching scene themselves, crediting his influence. But off the court, Chapman conveyed life values about work ethic and responsibility to the Firebirds for more than four decades.

After a remarkable run that started in 1978 during Chapman’s mid-20s, where he was a La Salle post-grad searching for a job opportunity, the 69-year-old announced his retirement in March, following Holy Ghost’s final game of the season in the first round of the state playoffs.

It was a decision he had thought about for a couple of years, but this season, Chapman said, felt like the right time.

“I want to spend time with my kids,” he added. “My kids are growing up, I don’t want to miss them and all that stuff. I have three sons and a daughter. I probably did miss some things over the years.”

During his career, the 1971 Holy Ghost graduate accumulated 928 wins and 351 losses, becoming the sixth Pennsylvania high school boys’ basketball coach to reach 900 — an achievement he surpassed during his 43rd season.

His teams won 23 Bicentennial Athletic League championships, nine District 1 championships, and a pair of state finals in the 1998-99 and 2003-04 seasons.

Has he ever thought about stepping down during his tenure? Or maybe move on to a different program, like the college level? Sure, there were opportunities that presented themselves, but Chapman never lost the desire to coach high school basketball. He built a foundation and legacy at his alma mater.

“I always felt motivated, I thought I could have an impact on kids,” Chapman said. “I always thought if you’re going to stay in this, you have to evolve with the kids. I felt comfortable changing and being adaptable. The kids today would probably be shocked if I showed them film of me coaching 20 or 40 years ago.”

Over the years, Chapman adjusted his coaching style, as the game evolved, to remain successful — though he was known for his tough defense. But earning a spot on his team stayed the same. He didn’t hand out freebies. If one wanted playing time, they had to show it in practice. That mentality resonated with the players, including Jason Fisher, the basketball coach and athletic director at Devon Prep.

Fisher played under Chapman in 1994 and 1995. He moved to varsity from JV during his junior year. The hard work he put in gave Fisher the confidence to see his potential of playing at the collegiate level, where he later attended the University of Scranton and scored 1,557 career points.

“I gravitated towards the way he coached,” Fisher said. “He was very tough, very fair with the players. We had to work really hard. It teaches you values that you don’t even realize at the time, like the majority of players came in and did that. You would come in and work your way up.”

Chapman appeared as intimidating at first. He taught social studies for 43 years and has been the dean of students for 31, which is a role he plans to stay in. Part of being dean of students, though, meant addressing student behavior, so his players knew not to get into trouble.

“It’s a little intimidating coming in is as a shy ninth grader and meeting Chapman, the man behind the stash,” Heston said. “When I got to the varsity my junior year, there were moments where he cracked a smile or joke with the whole team, just kind of loosen up a bit.”

Chapman tried to extend as many players’ basketball careers as possible. The coach would make calls to different collegiate programs, speaking highly of those who aspired to play.

But outside of the game, he also maintained contact with his players and offered support, like if they were looking for a job after college. Fisher and Heston returned to Holy Ghost, with Chapman’s help, where they served as assistants while teaching at the school.

After 15 seasons, Fisher decided to take the head position in 2013 at Devon Prep, which played Holy Ghost in the BAL before the Tide moved to the Philadelphia Catholic League in 2018.

Fisher recalled getting crushed against Chapman’s team in their first matchup as opponents. Afterwards Chapman said, “You’re doing great, keep on working.” That moment came full circle last season, when Devon Prep won its first state championship in school history. Chapman sat in the crowd at the Giant Center in Hershey, supporting his former player and staff member.

The next Holy Ghost coach will have big shoes to fill. But Fisher said those Chapman has impacted will forever remember him for it.

“A teacher impacts more people in a year than most people do in their lifetime,” he said. “When you look at Tony and you look at the impact that he’s had not only on the players, but the other coaches and the impact that those coaches have had on all of their players — It all stemmed back to him.”