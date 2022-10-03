It took just two seasons of high school basketball for Horace Simmons to receive his first scholarship offer.

There were plenty more to follow, but that first offer, which came from Drexel, remained the only one the La Salle High School junior was ready to consider.

Even this past summer, when Simmons had a grade two ankle sprain and some programs weren’t recruiting him as heavily, Drexel’s desire remained.

On August 25, exactly 500 days after the Dragons extended an offer to Simmons, the 6-foot-6 forward announced his verbal commitment. And the fact that Drexel was Simmons’ first offer didn’t get lost in the shuffle.

“They [were] the first ones to really believe in me and give me a chance,” Simmons said. “[...] I just felt like since they [were] the first ones to really give me an opportunity, that kind of helped my decision a little bit.”

Simmons, a three-star recruit according to 247Sports, had his share of options during the recruitment process. But following the aforementioned injury, some schools weren’t expressing as much interest, leading him to truly consider Drexel when it came to his commitment.

In the end, Simmons, who is from the Glenside area, decided to stay close to home. He wasn’t dead set on staying nearby for college, but it’s one of the things that stood out to him about Drexel.

“I feel like the area stood out,” Simmons said. “It’s close to home. And I feel like they was [were] showing me the most interest. That’s important to me, too. I want to go somewhere where I’m wanted. And they was [were] showing the most interest out of the schools that was recruiting me. So I feel like that helped, [along with] the location.

“I really like the coaching staff as well. I feel like I can really vibe with the coaching staff. Everybody cool over there. So I feel like it was just like the perfect decision.”

Before committing, Simmons took two unofficial visits to Drexel. He didn’t take his official visit until after he committed.

Throughout the process, Simmons spoke a lot to Philly Pride head coach Kevin Stewart, his parents, and his cousin, Sharay Hall, who is the women’s basketball head coach at Millersville. With people like Stewart and Hall knowing the intricacies of the recruiting world, he got sought advice from them along with his his parents.

The timeline of Simmons’ commitment wasn’t random. He wanted to do it before the high school season began so he could just focus on basketball, but he said he also wanted to make sure he still made the right decision.

Playing in the Philadelphia Catholic League, Simmons is accustomed to playing against Division I caliber players. Last season, As a sophomore, he averaged 14.0 points per game, 7.8 rebounds per game, 2.0 assists per game, 1.6 blocks per game and a steal per game, earning the junior second-team All-Catholic honors.

“Some guys just are specialists. I think he’s a complete, pretty well-rounded player,” La Salle head coach Mike McKee said. “He can do a lot of different things. He takes on challenges, and he has a passion. He just wants to be really good.”

McKee praised Simmons as a teammate and said he has a strong work ethic and isn’t afraid to work on the aspects he needs to improve. He also mentioned Simmons’ athleticism, efficiency, energy and basketball IQ as strong areas of his game.

With his recruitment out of the way, Simmons can now focus solely on basketball. The key thing Simmons said he’s working on is creating his own shot but mentioned there’s room to improve in every area. He also talked about wanting to improve his playmaking, and now that he’s in more of a leadership role, that will help.

Simmons is Drexel’s first commit for the class of 2023.

But being the first is nothing new in the Drexel-Horace Simmons relationship.