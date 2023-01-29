Camden edges Imhotep in a battle of nationally ranked Kentucky signees

Disappointment and disgust lined the faces of fans, while others were smiling and hugging the person next to them on a memorable Saturday at Hagan Arena.

In one of the most highly anticipated high school basketball showdowns in the city in more than 20 years, No. 11 Camden beat No. 6 Imhotep Charter, 60-57. In a game that came down to the final seconds, the trash talk carried from the court to the stands throughout the back-and-forth battle.

With three of the nation’s top prospects in Imhotep’s Justin Edwards (ESPN’s No. 1 recruit) and Camden’s DJ Wagner (No. 2) and Aaron Bradshaw (No. 4), going head-to-head, the matchup featured high-quality talent that gave the crowd a show — plus a glimpse of what’s to come as the trio heads off to Kentucky in the fall.

“It was definitely fun to play against [Edwards],” Wagner said. “We’re all competitors, so once we step in between those two lines, there ain’t really no, ‘Oh, that’s going to be my teammate right there,’ That’s after the game. ... We still got love for him. That’s our brother at the end of the day. It’s going to be fun to play with him in the future.”

Advertisement

Here’s a breakdown on how the future Kentucky teammates performed.

Edwards is a ‘competitor’

The 6-foot-8, high-flying forward Edwards attempted to sink a game-winning three, which rimmed out in the closing seconds. While the disappointment was evident on Edwards’ face as Camden fans rushed the court, the nation’s top recruit proved Saturday he is more than just a small forward.

“Justin Edwards is just a versatile player that can do a lot of things on the court,” said Imhotep head coach Andre Noble. “He’s a competitor. I’m really proud of him representing our school and representing our program.”

» READ MORE: Before Justin Edwards and DJ Wagner became the nation’s top recruits, they were 8th-grade teammates

Despite a slow second half, Edwards’ 16 point contribution — he also grabbed 11 rebounds — came from all levels on the floor. In fact, after a Wagner three-point play with 19 seconds left in the third quarter, Edwards hit a buzzer-beating deep three, cutting Imhotep’s deficit to 40-37.

In the first half, Edwards dominated his matchups against Camden’s Billy Richmond, an uncommitted junior, and Cornelius “Boog” Robinson, an Albany signee. But when matched up against future teammate Bradshaw, Edwards struggled against the 7-foot center at first. The two even collided early in the first quarter, fighting for the ball, which rallied the crowd up.

However, Edwards’ most explosive play came in the final seconds of the game. With Imhotep fans shouting “Justin, we need you,” Edwards responded. After teammate Rahmir Barno, who finished with 17 points, missed a layup, a gritty Edwards came from behind, grabbed the offensive rebound, and dunked it.

Wagner’s second-half explosion

While Imhotep might have held Wagner to just four points on 2-of-7 shooting, in the first half, the 6-foot-3 combo guard didn’t hold back in the second.

Wagner finished with a game-high 22 points. He opened the fourth quarter with a three-pointer from the top of the arch. During those trips into the paint, he would beat double- or triple-teams with his speed and ballhandling skills.

“DJ’s body control is so special,” Noble said. “The way he’s able to change direction and speed and avoid charges, when it looks like you got him, but he slides by. He’s just so special.”

Guarded by Imhotep’s Ahmad Nowell, one of the top prospects in the class of 2024, Wagner started to read his opponent’s next move. As the two went one-on-one to the basket, Wagner misled the defense and headed to the rim for a reverse layup.

Wagner’s ability to play through contact challenged Imhotep.

“We expect him to take over games,” said Camden head coach Maalik Wayns. “They tried to take him out the game, other guys stepped up. ... They were great tonight. We were great.”

Wagner helped Camden to a 50-44 lead, its largest of the game, with a right-handed layup with just over three minutes remaining and added six rebounds, two assists, and one steal.

Bradshaw’s development

While Bradshaw was relatively quiet, finishing with eight points, his 7-foot frame gave Camden a size advantage.

Noble noted Bradshaw’s best “days are a head of him.”

“Put on weight and muscle on Aaron, he’s going to get really better,” Noble said.

» READ MORE: Memorable and hyped high school basketball matchups throughout Philadelphia history

During the first half, when Imhotep contested Wagner and Cian Medley from three-point territory, Camden turned to Bradshaw for looks in the paint. While he had his moments of dunking on an Imhotep defender, usually Edwards or Makye Taylor, he also provided a defensive presence that forced Imhotep to take more shots from three.