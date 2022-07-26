Forward Justin Edwards has committed to play basketball at the University of Kentucky, as a part of the 2023 class, he announced on Monday evening at Imhotep Charter High School.

Edwards, a five star-recruit, had a number of offers on the table, including the G League, Auburn, Villanova, Maryland, and Kansas.

» READ MORE: A recruiter’s dream: Three huge high school basketball prospects, all from the Philly area

“Where do I even begin?” Edwards said. “I just want to say I appreciate everybody for coming out. I appreciate y’all sticking with me since my freshman year … My teammates, y’all, we’ve been through so much together.”

Family, friends, teammates, and more gathered in Imhotep’s cafeteria ahead of the announcement. Edwards sat with his mom, Ebony Twiggs, and sister, Akira Twiggs, by his side.

“My mom played overseas,” Edwards said. “She had to sacrifice a lot for me, so this is just me paying her back.”

Panthers coach Andre Noble shared a congratulatory video from former Imhotep graduates who played basketball and teachers who couldn’t attend Edwards’ announcing his commitment.

A few teammates and coaches came up to the podium to share their thoughts, following Edwards’ decision.

“It takes a village to raise a kid and we couldn’t ask anything more of Justin,” said Team Final coach Aaron Burt. “This is your legacy and you made it grow. Thank you for having us a part of it.”

The 6-foot-7, 180-pound forward decided on Kentucky over Tennessee. Edwards dreamed of being a Wildcat since he was a kid.

“My goal is to get to the NBA,” Edwards said. “I feel like everybody that goes there, you have to work. You have to put the work in and the coach [John Calipari] told me that he’s gonna help me get to where I need to be.”

He is ranked as the nation’s No. 3 prospect in the class of 2023 by 247 Sports.

Edwards played with Team Final last summer, winning Nike’s 2021 Peach Jam. He led Imhotep to the Public League championship and PIAA Class 5A title last season, averaging 18.3 points and 8.3 rebounds per game.

Prior to Edwards’ announcement, Noble said the forward was looking for a program with a family environment similar to Imhotep’s.

Edwards is said to be versatile with an ability to score from all three levels. He can rebound and facilitate as well as defend multiple positions on the other end of the floor.