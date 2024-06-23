Imhotep running back Jabree Wallace-Coleman commits to Penn State

Imhotep Charter’s Jabree Wallace-Coleman, one of the top running backs in the state, announced his commitment to Penn State on Saturday night.

The 6-foot 205-pound Wallace-Coleman withdrew his pledge from Georgia in December to reopen his recruitment. He held more than 20 scholarship offers from the likes of Cincinnati, Rutgers, North Carolina, and Michigan State.

He’s rated as a four-star prospect by ESPN and ranked No. 17 in the state by 247Sports.

James Franklin currently has 17 commitments in the class of 2025, six of which are from Pennsylvania. As of now, Wallace-Coleman is the only local to join the Nittany Lions next fall, but will reconnect with former Panthers teammates cornerback Kenneth Woseley and wide receiver Tyseer Denmark, both graduates of the 2024 class.

Wallace-Coleman helped power the Panthers to its second PIAA Class 5A title this year. He rushed a 68-yard touchdown to dominate Peters Township, 38-13, while finishing the game with 167 yards on 22 carries.

Expectations are high for the Panthers, who finished last season undefeated (15-0). Wallace-Coleman will play a large part in their success.