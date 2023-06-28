Archbishop Wood’s Jalil Bethea moves up to No. 9 in ESPN recruiting rankings

Jalil Bethea’s improvement has not gone unnoticed this summer. The Archbishop Wood shooting guard has been collecting college offers at a steady clip and has moved up in the 2024 recruiting rankings, most notably at ESPN, into the top 10.

The 6-foot-4 Bethea jumped from No. 43 in the previous version of the Top 100 rankings by ESPN’s Paul Biancardi.

Coming in at No. 9, Bethea has offers from UCLA and Kansas, among others. He also has offers from Temple, Penn State, and Villanova.

» READ MORE: Imhotep Charter’s Ahmad Nowell: A hot recruit in the new NIL era

Other locals on the ESPN listing include Billy Richmond of Camden High at No. 20, Imhotep Charter’s Ahmad Nowell at No. 30, and Robert Wright, who played for Neumann Goretti but is now headed to Florida’s Montverde Academy, at No. 46. Just outside the top 50 are Archbishop Ryan’s Thomas Sorber at No. 51 and Dellquan Warren, who reportedly is going to play for Olympus Academy in Penns Grove, at No. 64.

» READ MORE: Philly Live summer basketball event gives coaches a second look at potential standout players