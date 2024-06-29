Bonner-Prendie wide receiver Jalil Hall commits to West Virginia

Bonner-Prendergast’s Jalil Hall, a three-star wide receiver, announced Saturday his commitment to West Virginia University, becoming the programs 21st pledge in the class of 2025.

The 6-foot-4, 185-pound Hall is ranked No. 19 in the state by 247Sports. He also held scholarship offers from Syracuse, Maryland, Duke, Virginia Tech, Rutgers, and University of Pittsburgh.

Hall will join Chris Fileppo, a linebacker at La Salle College Preparatory High School, next fall in Morgantown. St. Joseph’s Prep graduates Brandon Rehmann (receiver) and linebacker Josiah Trotter, younger brother of Eagles’ Jeremiah Jr. and son of Jeremiah Sr., are currently in the Mountaineers’ program.

This past season, Hall helped the Friars (9-3) advance to the quarterfinals in the Class 4A state playoffs. They fell to Dallas High School of Luzerne County, 28-27.