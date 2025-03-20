St. Joe’s Prep’s Jordan Ellerbee named Pennsylvania Gatorade Boys’ Basketball Player of the Year

St. Joseph’s Prep guard Jordan Ellerbee was named the state’s Gatorade Boys’ Basketball Player of the Year.

Ellerbee, who’s committed to Florida Gulf Coast, averaged 16.3 points, 6.4 rebounds, 5.2 assists, and 1.6 steals this season.

Advertisement

He helped the Hawks finish as the No. 1 seed in the Catholic League with a 12-1 record in the regular season. He also surpassed 1,000 points, was named the PCL’s Most Valuable player. He is also a two-time First Team All-PCL selection.

» READ MORE: Westtown’s Jordyn Palmer wins second straight Pennsylvania Gatorade Girls’ Basketball Player of the Year award

The 6-foot-3 combo guard is ranked as 247Sports’ No. 12 recruit in the state. He announced his commitment to the Eagles in September.

The 18-6 Hawks concluded their season in the PCL semifinals when they fell to Father Judge.