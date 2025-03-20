Skip to content
St. Joe’s Prep’s Jordan Ellerbee named Pennsylvania Gatorade Boys’ Basketball Player of the Year

Ellerbee, who’s heading to Florida Gulf Coast in the fall, was also this year’s Catholic League MVP.

St. Joe's Prep's Jordan Ellerbee shown against Neumann Goretti on Feb. 3, was named the Pennsylvania Gatorade Boys’ Basketball Player of the Year.Read moreJose F. Moreno / Staff Photographer

St. Joseph’s Prep guard Jordan Ellerbee was named the state’s Gatorade Boys’ Basketball Player of the Year.

Ellerbee, who’s committed to Florida Gulf Coast, averaged 16.3 points, 6.4 rebounds, 5.2 assists, and 1.6 steals this season.

He helped the Hawks finish as the No. 1 seed in the Catholic League with a 12-1 record in the regular season. He also surpassed 1,000 points, was named the PCL’s Most Valuable player. He is also a two-time First Team All-PCL selection.

» READ MORE: Westtown’s Jordyn Palmer wins second straight Pennsylvania Gatorade Girls’ Basketball Player of the Year award

The 6-foot-3 combo guard is ranked as 247Sports’ No. 12 recruit in the state. He announced his commitment to the Eagles in September.

The 18-6 Hawks concluded their season in the PCL semifinals when they fell to Father Judge.