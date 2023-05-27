Imhotep’s Justin Edwards named 2023 Mr. Basketball

Imhotep’s Justin Edwards was named Mr. Basketball player of the year Saturday, an award that recognizes the best high school player in Pennsylvania.

Edwards, a Kentucky signee who’s ESPN’s No. 3 recruit in the class of 2023, has obtained national recognition this year. He’s the first Public League player since 1993 to be selected as a McDonald’s All American. He also was selected to the USA roster for the Nike Hoop Summit. he 6-foot-7 forward averaged 17.9 points and 7.5 rebounds this season.

He helped the No. 5 Panthers win their ninth state title since 2009 this season, contributing to coach Andre Noble’s winningest year with a 30-3 record.

Edwards was one of six finalists including Springside Chestnut Hill’s Al Amadou and Roman Catholic’s Xzayvier Brown.

Dunmore’s Ciera Toomey was awarded Miss Basketball, with Lansdale Catholic’s Gabby Casey and Plymouth Whitemarsh’s Abby Sharpe among the finalists.

This marked the 10th year of Mr. and Miss Basketball since it started in 2014. PAbball.com nominates the boys and girls, with coaches from across the state, media members, and fans voting for players.

Last season both awards went to local talent in Westtown’s Dereck Lively, who entered this year’s NBA draft after one season at Duke, and Ryanne Allen of Archbishop Wood, now playing for Vanderbilt.

Other local boys’ basketball players who have won the award include Chicago Bulls’ Derrick Jones Jr., a graduate of Archbishop Carroll, in 2015, former Roman Catholic guard Tony Carr (2016), now plays in the Israeli Basketball Premier League, and Portland Trail Blazers’ Cam Reddish (2018), a Norristown grad. Villanova’s Eric Dixon also won the award in 2019.

The first area girls’ player to win the award was Plymouth Whitemarsh’s Taylor O’Brien in 2018. Diamond Johnson, a Neumann Goretti standout who recently transferred to Norfolk State, received the honor in 2020. Villanova’s Lucy Olsen, a former Spring-Ford guard, won the award in 2021.