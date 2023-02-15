Nike Hoop Summit to feature Imhotep’s Justin Edwards, Camden’s DJ Wagner, and Paul VI’s Hannah Hidalgo

USA Basketball announced its roster for the 24th annual Nike Hoop Summit, which includes Imhotep’s Justin Edwards and Camden’s DJ Wagner on the men’s team, while Paul VI’s Hannah Hidalgo will be featured on the women’s team.

This is the first year that the summit will include a men’s and women’s game with the top high school athletes in the nation facing 19-and-under international players.

Edwards, a small forward, is ESPN’s No. 1 high school senior, and Wagner is No. 2. The Kentucky signees, who also were selected for the McDonald’s All American Game, have been on Team USA’s radar before.

» READ MORE: Paul VI’s Hannah Hidalgo is a McDonald’s All American; Justin Edwards, DJ Wagner, and Aaron Bradshaw also make cut

Advertisement

Edwards attended a minicamp in October, and Wagner, a combo guard, competed on the USA men’s U17 National Team this past summer, averaging nine points as the Americans won gold at the FIBA U17 World Cup in Malaga, Spain. The 6-foot-3 Wagner also participated in 2019 and 2022 minicamps.

Hidalgo, a Notre Dame signee, also made the McDonald’s All-American Game, the only girls’ player from the Philly and South Jersey area to do so. She competed on the women’s U17 National Team, where the point guard averaged 7.7 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 2.9 assists while helping the team to a gold medal at the FIBA U17 World Cup in Debrecen, Hungary.

The games will be held April 8 at the Moda Center in Portland, Ore.