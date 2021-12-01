In front of a packed house of over 19,000 fans, Justin Edwards sat behind the Kentucky bench in Rupp Arena, taking it all in.

He watched as the nationally ranked Wildcats rolled past Ohio last month. He saw Keion Brooks Jr., a player at his same position and his exact height, excel in coach John Calipari’s offense, with shot opportunities aplenty. It was an experience that the Imhotep Charter star isn’t likely to forget anytime soon.

“The environment was crazy, and then Kentucky being a basketball state…it was crazy,” Edwards said. “The fan base was even better, though. They were showing me a lot of love.

“During halftime, I was walking back toward the tunnel, and [the fans] were like ‘Come to UK, come to UK.’”

When that Nov. 19 official visit to Kentucky finally concluded, Edwards had more than just an experience to show for it. He also had an offer from the Kentucky program he grew up admiring.

“A childhood dream: I grew up watching, liking how they played,” Edwards said. “They play free, they do a lot of ball-screen stuff … I don’t know how to describe it, but they just play free … creating open shots for them and their teammates.”

Edwards, a junior at Imhotep, is 247Sports’ No. 1 player in Pennsylvania for the class of 2023. He is also a consensus top-20 prospect nationally. His meteoric rise toward the top of the recruiting rankings was recent; in October, the 6-foot-7 forward rose 45 spots to No. 11 in 247Sports’ national rankings.

Edwards’ leap, however, wasn’t all that unexpected. This summer, the Philadelphia native earned a spot on the highly competitive 17u Team Final AAU squad that won the 2021 Peach Jam. On a squad headlined by Jalen Duren and Dereck Lively, Edwards was able to carve out minutes and learn from some of the best prospects in the country.

“They talked me through the game,” Edwards said. “Moving up from [16u] to [17u], the pace was way faster than what I thought it was, [but] when I adjusted, it was just me playing basketball.”

Part of the reason Edwards has had so much success at such a young age is his ability to make adjustments on the court. His high basketball IQ allows him to pick things up in practice and seamlessly integrate them into his own game. It’s a skill that comes second nature to professional athletes, but one that few high schoolers can master.

“Sometimes it takes kids a long time to move from what they’ve learned in the gym [to] putting it in a game,” Imhotep coach Andre Noble said. “Justin’s really good at that. So, you can teach him or show him something in the gym, and you’ll watch it the next time, and he’ll have it down.”

That ability to translate coaching into on-court results isn’t just limited to offense, either.

“We’re challenging him — be a better defender,” Noble said. “As we’ve challenged, he takes on those challenges.

“Him being able to absorb, be accountable, be coachable, is a big part of who he is.”

By all accounts, Edwards is a student of the game, someone who lives the first in the gym, last out mentality. He approaches every aspect of the game — whether it be physical conditioning, weight training, or skill development — with the same level of commitment. Even during the pandemic, when it became harder than ever to stay consistent in training, Edwards continued to work out seven days a week. He stuck with his training routine and made sure that, even though he wasn’t playing live games, he was still progressing as a player.

So far, it has worked, and Edwards has become a better player capable of bigger performances. But both Edwards and Noble agree that there is room for the five-star prospect to grow, and this season, they hope he can develop into a more well-rounded, college-ready prospect. At the center of that effort is defense, as well as a focus on Edwards being a complete player at both ends of the floor.

“He gambles [on defense] often; he gambles for steals,” Noble said. “We feel like he can get 10, 12 rebounds every game, so that’s what we want to do.

“Being passionate about that side of the ball is what we want him to get better at.”

Edwards’ willingness to be coached and to put in extra work in the gym have helped him become a leader for Noble’s Imhotep squad. Last season, when he was still a sophomore whose high school experience had been somewhat disjointed due to the pandemic, Edwards earned the distinction of captain.

A large part of Edwards’ success as a leader can be attributed to his down-to-earth nature. The attention that comes with being a top-tier recruit can be overwhelming, and it can be easy to get caught up in it. But throughout his recruitment, Edwards has stayed focused on his game, his team, and his teammates.

“Sometimes when you get a kid like Justin, who’s a high-level player being recruited all over the country, sometimes those guys get so big-headed that it’s hard to play with them or root for them,” Noble said. “It’s very easy to root for Justin Edwards because he’s a likable guy; he’s silly; he plays the game; he doesn’t change who he is. So that I can accredit to his character.”

Said Edwards: “Me personally, I don’t really pay attention to the outside. I just play the game of basketball.”

This season, Edwards figures to play his first uninterrupted season of high school basketball. He will headline Noble’s Panthers squad, which also features top-100 prospect Rahmir Barno and transfer guard Ahmad Nowell, a top-25 player in the 2024 class. Imhotep will compete in the PIAA’s 5A level this season, and its focus will be on capturing a state title.

At the same time, his recruitment will remain ongoing, and with signing day a full year away, Edwards is taking his time in making his decision. But when the time comes for Edwards to put on a hat and make his announcement, those in his inner circle are confident that he’ll know exactly what to do.

“Justin’s got a really good foundation,” Noble said. “So, I’m confident he’s going to pick the place that makes the most sense for him.”