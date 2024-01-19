Kabe Goss, who plays like an ‘energetic bulldog,’ isn’t a typical point guard for Roman Catholic

Kabrien “Kabe” Goss has always been a fighter.

Perhaps that’s what happens when you’re born three months premature and weigh only three pounds.

Given those scrappy beginnings, the tenacious way the 5-foot-4 senior point guard plays for Roman Catholic should come as no surprise.

After all, Goss — who recently returned from two knee injuries — has been chasing a basketball most of his life.

“He started walking at nine months because it seemed like he wanted to play ball,” his mother, Lakisha Barlow, said laughing during a phone interview.

“Ball is life with us. I had to find little basketballs so he could have them in his hands instead of carrying around the great big Spalding or Wilson.”

Mix that passion for the game with the toughness Goss developed proving naysayers wrong about his height and you’ll understand how the transfer from Trenton High recently overcame consecutive knee injuries in less than five months.

“It’s always been a thing,” Goss said of jeers about his height. “There’s always been kids around cracking jokes. … But I just take it as motivation — at the end of the day, the name of the game is putting the ball in the hoop and winning games. As long as I can do that, you can look at me however you want.”

Birth of a bulldog

Monday’s 57-44 Catholic League victory against host West Catholic was just Goss’ second game with undefeated Roman (14-0, 5-0).

He sparked the Cahillites off the bench, steadying their offense and energizing the defense, as Roman clung to a one-point lead at halftime.

In the second half, Goss made several key plays, including a steal and layup that yielded a double-digit lead late.

He also was one of three Cahillites to finish with double-figure points (11).

Asked postgame how he would describe his play for people who hadn’t seen him, Goss said, “an energetic bulldog.”

“People describe the bulldog as the mean little scruffy dog,” he added. “They’re strong. They’re reliable, but they’re also looked down upon because of their size, so I guess that describes my life in a lot of ways.”

Born premature, it took Goss more than a month to gain enough weight to leave the hospital. Complications with his internal organs forced him to return soon after.

“He’s been a fighter all his life,” Barlow said.

It wasn’t long until he picked up a basketball. And he didn’t play much else.

“If you didn’t play basketball,” Barlow said, “you didn’t play with Kabrien. That’s all he played.”

By the time he reached his first high school, Solebury School in New Hope, Goss was head over heels for the game.

“I just loved the essence of the game,” he said. “I just fell in love with it. I couldn’t tell you exactly what it was. It just made sense.”

Power from pettiness

Later, he also realized it made sense to let jeers from opposing fans fuel his fire.

After his freshman year was scuttled by the pandemic, Goss took over a veteran Solebury squad led by longtime coach Cleve Christie.

Goss’ first game in front of a big crowd was at the Peddie School.

Mostly, he said, the student section chanted about him being inexperienced. There was also a chant using a derogatory word for a little person.

“The chanting was very loud,” Barlow said. “I remember that game very well because as a parent I wanted to say something.”

Instead, she watched as her son’s play did the talking. Goss finished with 25 points and 10 assists in a victory.

“He was a monster on the court,” she said.

Goss eventually helped Solebury win the Penn-Jersey title that season, scoring a team-high 19 points in the finale against Life Center Academy.

“People always say something about [my height] or they doubt me‚” Goss said. “You can see it in people’s eyes when they look you over at camps, at practices, or anywhere. That’s always going to be a thing. I never took it as a negative.”

Bounce back

Christie retired after his 39th season at Solebury and Goss transferred to Trenton, where he’s from and where his mother still resides.

Jersey transfer rules, however, forced him to sit out the first 12 games of his junior season. It didn’t take long, though, for Goss to make his presence felt, scoring 32 points in his debut.

After leading Trenton to a semifinal loss in the state playoffs that season, Goss chose to transfer to Roman.

Adversity struck, however, just days after his announcement. A meniscus injury to his right knee led to surgery and six weeks of rehab.

It was his first injury, and Goss took it hard.

“It was a little bleak at one point,” his mom said.

But Goss persevered, rehabbed, and got ready for the school season.

Then in November, he injured the meniscus in his left knee. Another surgery followed.

“That one was more [difficult] because it was like, ‘Dang, I just got back,’” Goss said.

His parents, his faith in God, and his coaches and teammates, he said, kept his mind strong.

Roman coach Chris McNesby said he was impressed how Goss became almost like a coach while he was injured.

“We’ve had some really good guards at Roman,” McNesby said. “He’s a guy who has that feel and that toughness just like many of the other guys. Not comparing talent, but just that point guard mentality, getting guys involved, stepping up, making shots, playing great defense, and guts.”

College coaches might be wise to notice. So far, Goss has a scholarship offer from Hartford. More could follow.

“He pushed through,” Barlow said. “As [Monday’s game] progressed, I could see the light coming back into him, so I just can’t wait for the rest of the games to see him soar.”

While his athletic exploits fill her with pride, Barlow said she’s also proud of the young man her son has become.

Goss is an A-student and seems to be a community-oriented kid. During the recent snowstorm this week, Barlow said she couldn’t find Goss one morning.

Unprompted, he was outside shoveling the driveway and sidewalk of an elderly neighbor.

“He’s a bright light,” his mother added. “He’s a special kid.”