Tackle Kevin Heywood, formerly of Archbishop Wood, commits to Wisconsin

Kevin Heywood, an offensive tackle from Royersford, announced Tuesday on social media that he has committed to Wisconsin. The Badgers won out over several Power 5 suitors, including Alabama, Auburn, Penn State, and USC.

At 6-foot-7 and 295 pounds, Heywood is ranked by 247Sports.com as the No. 5 class of 2024 player in Pennsylvania and is a four-star recruit. He played his junior season for Archbishop Wood in 2022 and has since transferred to Pope John Paul II.