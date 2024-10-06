La Salle tops rival St. Joe’s Prep in 4OT thriller that was ‘what high school football should be all about’

The parking lots at Upper Dublin High School were full an hour before kickoff. During the first half, fans were being turned away at the door. That’s because the La Salle College High School and St. Joseph’s Prep football game was sold out — but those who got in were treated to a show.

As the clock hit five minutes before kickoff, the student sections started up, and they did not stop until Explorer’s junior Joey O’Brien threw a two-point conversion to fellow junior Desmond Ortiz in the fourth overtime period, giving La Salle the 35-34 win.

La Salle’s victory marked the first time since 2021 that the Explorer’s bested the Hawks in their long-standing rivalry, one that first-year head coach Brett Gordon has experienced both as a player, and now from the sidelines.

“As the head coach, it was a little different at the end there. I got to make this call, and if it doesn’t work, I’m shouldering all the blame,” Gordon said. “But it’s just exciting. It’s a great matchup between, historically, two very good programs. They’ve gotten the better of us over the last, you know, five to 10 years, but I’m proud of the way our kids fought, battled, and came out on top.”

La Salle, now 7-0, continues their undefeated season, while putting an end to the nationally ranked St. Joe’s (3-2) three game win streak. While there is a rich history between the teams, this atmosphere was different. This time, it wasn’t just another Philadelphia Catholic League, it was the top two teams in the state facing off.

“We talked about the electricity and how they’ve played in the La Salle-Prep games before, but they haven’t played in the type of environment that tonight was going to create,” Gordon said. “We just talked about keeping our poise and handling adversity. It’s going to happen, it’s a matter of how you respond to it.”

The Explorers kept their poise throughout a defensive battle that led to a scoreless first half. They responded when the Hawks erased the Explorers’ lead twice in the second half, including when St. Joe’s Prep sophomore Charlie Faulke connected with senior Alijah Turner on a 24-yard, game-tying pass in with less than five minutes left in the fourth quarter, sending the whited-out Hawks student section into a frenzy.

But it wasn’t just the students that packed the stands and surrounded the perimeter of the field, dressed in white for the Hawks and black for the Explorers.

Mike Warrick, 41, attended the rivalry game for the first time now that he has a son on St. Joe’s Prep freshmen team. For his first experience with the PCL showdown, Warrick said he was shocked by the numbers it drew.

“There’s people from everywhere. I saw a couple other families I know from South Jersey,” the Marlton, N.J., native said. “A couple of people here were saying their from Delaware. It’s people from all over.”

Rebecca Horn, 48, the parent of a player on the Explorer’s freshmen team, said as a University of Michigan alum, this game served as a “precursor” to what the Big 10 is like.

“It’s so much fun for the kids to be involved in something this big and exciting,” Horn said. “And the schools completely get behind it.”

As loose strands of blue and gold fan-brought pom-poms littered the bleachers after the game, Gordon said the Saturday night matchup gave his players the exact experience he wanted for them.

“This is what high school football should be all about. I wanted the kids to experience this type of environment,” Gordon said. “What an environment. What a game.”