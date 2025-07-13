La Salle High stars Joey O’Brien and Gavin Sidwar give back at a football camp in Souderton

Joey O’Brien and Gavin Sidwar have fond memories of their time with the Souderton Braves. On Sunday, the two La Salle College High stars gave back to the Souderton Area Youth Football program with a camp for youngsters at Charles Romanoski Field in Telford.

Next season, the two of them will be playing major college football, but they got their start in Souderton. O’Brien played for the Braves from sixth to eighth grade and Sidwar joined him for the last two seasons before the pair went off to La Salle.

“I got to play real football with all the coaches here,” said Sidwar, the Explorers’ star quarterback who has committed to Missouri. “I was able to throw the ball around, play with my guys. And it was always super fun. They got me ready for high school, in a way.”

O’Brien, a defensive back and wide receiver who is a five-star recruit, has committed to Notre Dame.

“These kids love Joey, they love Gavin,” said Lando Gutierrez, vice president of the Souderton Braves. “They’re big names, and for them to come out, it meant a lot. I mean, the whole town was talking about this.”

More than 30 children ages 6-14 took part in the camp, going through drills to work on agility, defense, handoffs, and passing. O’Brien said he was excited to give back to the program he loved as a child.

“I would say the message today is to work hard,” O’Brien said. “Talent can only get you so far, so you need to put in the work. I know nobody wanted to get up this morning to come to this on a Sunday, saying it’s too hot, but it just shows that they’re working hard and staying consistent.”

O’Brien plans to graduate a semester early, in December, to begin his career at Notre Dame. He has two goals ahead for his senior season at La Salle: winning a state championship and Gatorade player of the year honors in Pennsylvania.

Sidwar agrees on that first goal.

“I just want to win a state championship with my guys and be remembered at La Salle for winning a state championship,” the quarterback said. “I want to be remembered through the school and kids come up what I did there, the impact I had on the youth here and winning.”

The day wrapped up with O’Brien and Sidwar drafting the young players into teams for a speed and agility-focused relay competition — Sidwar’s team won — and a Q&A. The players asked the high schoolers what a typical day looks like for them, what their favorite high-protein meals are, advice for staying disciplined, and more.

“It means a lot to give back to them, because I was a kid in their shoes one time,” Sidwar said. “I remember I always wanted to be like the big kids, but now I’d rather be them, like, be like a little kid, just having fun. Hopefully they’re having fun, and we can teach them one new thing they’re able to leave with.”