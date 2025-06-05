Ava Shapiro helped Lower Moreland win a state tennis title in the fall. Her twin, Gabriel, did likewise this spring.

At first, Ava and Gabriel Shapiro were not interested in playing tennis. But their mother, Erin, wanted her twins to compete in the same sport.

It logistically made her life easier, although she had to force her then 7-year-olds out the door of their home in Montgomery County to the courts at Delaware Valley Tennis Club.

Advertisement

“Then they became really good,” Erin Shapiro said. “It just evolved from that.”

As the two got older, Ava and Gabriel came to love the sport and it bonded them as siblings more than they would have ever expected. The seniors at Lower Moreland High School are preparing to graduate, and while they won’t be extending their tennis careers in college, both capped their final year playing competitively with a bang.

In the fall, Ava, who’s one of four captains and competes in doubles, helped the girls’ tennis team to its first state title as the Lions defeated Scranton Prep in the final. Her teammates, Hannah and Rebecca Kideckel, who are twins as well, also contributed to the victory, defending their PIAA Class 2A doubles championship.

On May 17, Gabriel, a captain who competes in singles, helped the boys’ tennis team capture the PIAA Class 2A title with a victory over Conrad Weiser of Berks County in the final. The Lions also won boys’ state titles in 2007 and 2008.

» READ MORE: How 12-year-old Abi Young and others helped bring a dedicated gymnastics center to the Haverford YMCA

For both achievements, each twin was present to cheer the other on.

“It was really special,“ Ava said. ”Not only did I get to win a state championship my senior year, but also my twin brother did. When he won, it was after I already won, so I could relate to exactly how he was feeling. I honestly think that brought us closer, because we never played tennis together on the same team, but we shared the title as being a state champion in the same year.”

While they didn’t play against or with each other growing up, the twins practiced together because they made each other better. They also had a “massive sibling rivalry.” Ava would compare herself to the way her brother played and vice versa.

They ultimately wanted to see who was better. And it led them to spend more time together, too.

“Tennis became something that they shared,” their mother said. “They watched tennis on TV, they played tennis together. They watched each other and cheered for each other. They were also role models for their younger brother, so it wasn’t just practical, it was a place that they connected and enjoyed together.”

In high school, both played on varsity as freshmen. The girls’ season was in the fall and the boys played in the spring, so the two could watch each other’s matches. Ava served as the manager for the boys’ team and attended every match.

» READ MORE: Roman’s Tyler Sutton signs with development league, stars in All-City Classic

It gave her an upper hand, she said. Watching her brother play has helped her learn how to control her emotions on the court.

As for Gabriel, he got to see his sister progress in the sport. Each year during the girls’ tryouts, Ava would lean on her brother for support. They compiled a list of things she needed to improve to secure a spot on the team.

“I really enjoyed watching her play,” Gabriel said. “Watching her made me a better player, and it made me happy that she put in the work and it’s paying off.”

They’ve always had a close relationship. Ava joked that because they are twins, she knows what her brother is thinking “24/7,″ but over the last four years, their relationship as siblings has grown into a friendship.

They mostly have tennis to thank for that.

“When you’re growing up, siblings don’t really like to hang out together,” Ava said. “But the fact that our mom put us in tennis, we’re forced to be together multiple times a week, and honestly, it grew our relationship more.”

In the fall, Gabriel will be attending Indiana University, planning to study finance. Ava will be heading to the University of Central Florida and intends to major in health science. It will be the first time that they won’t be living under the same roof.

“It’s going to be very weird,” Gabriel said. “I see her every single day, talk to her every single day, multiple times a day, and then going to just not seeing her. It’s going to be a lot different and learning to get used to that.”

Before the two are separated by nearly 1,000 miles, they have picked up another hobby that has led to some recent competition in the household.

“Their tennis experience has made them both great pickleball players,” Erin Shapiro said.