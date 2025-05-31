Roman Catholic’s Tyler Sutton and Imhotep Charter’s RJ Smith shine at 29th Annual Rasual Butler Boys’ All-City Classic

Hours after announcing that he signed with the Overtime Elite, Tyler Sutton ran into the Imohtep Charter gyn just in time for the class of 2027 game at the 2025 Rasual Butler All-City Classic on Friday.

Sutton, a four-star guard formerly of Roman Catholic, has committed to play for the development league’s Cold Hearts franchise. On Friday, he played for the Catholic League team in the second game of the night. The classic started with a class of 2028 game at 6 p.m., featured Sutton in the 7 p.m. and finished with a class of 2026 game shortly after 8 p.m. Players in each game were divided into Catholic and Public/Non-public teams, with the Public/Non-public team winning all three games.

Sutton signs

Sutton started at point guard for Roman Catholic this year after transferring from George School. With Sutton as the floor general, the Cahillites marched all the way to the 2025 PCL title game where they lost to Father Judge, 41-34. Next year, Sutton will suit up for the Cold Hearts, one of eight teams in the Atlanta-based Overtime Elite league.

Sutton said his decision to transfer away from Philadelphia was based on the resources a deal with OTE made available.

Advertisement

“The resources that they have, the coaching, being able to train every day,” Sutton said. “Just things like that, so I can take my game to a whole other level. And I don’t think Philly was going to do that for me.”

The class of 2027 game drew the most attention at the event. Sutton was not on the floor for warmups, and was not assigned a number on the roster sheets given to spectators. As the public address announcer said the last of the Catholic team’s starters, Sutton kicked off his black Nike slides and shed his blue OTE zip-up hoodie to put on an event-issued T-shirt with No. 10 on the back.

“And I guess he is playing,” the event’s PA announcer quipped before launching into Sutton’s introduction.

» READ MORE: Penn Charter’s Jake West and Perkiomen Valley’s Grace Galbavy named state’s Mr. and Miss Basketball

Sutton started the game cold after missing warm ups, but finished with 14 points, five rebounds, four assists and four steals in the exhibition. Though the Public/Non-public team won, 100-96, Sutton earned the defensive player of the game award.

The award winners from each game, including the winning team’s most valuable player, the losing team’s most valuable player and the defensive player of the game were given a red-and-gold, four-column trophy.

Sutton said the classic wasn’t his final basketball event as a high school player in Philadelphia, as he intends on playing in the Chosen League in August.

Charles Monroe, the founder and director of the All-City Classic, said he found out about Sutton’s move away from Philadelphia on Instagram hours before the start of the event.

“This is the wave we’re in,” Monroe said. “They’re leaving high schools and they’re going to prep schools and things like that. It’s the generation we’re in.”

» READ MORE: A pair of locals revel in the glory of capturing an NCAA women’s lacrosse title for North Carolina

Sutton is still planning on making a college commitment while playing with OTE. Syracuse, Notre Dame, North Carolina and St. Joe’s all have eyes on him, he says, though it is currently a dead period for recruiting.

With OTE in Atlanta, Sutton hopes to further develop his skillset. He visited the OTE facilities last month, and was convinced that it was the right place to grow into the player he wishes to be.

“They have all the resources,” Sutton said. “Their lifting room, their courts… You can be in the gym 24/7, and that’s really what I need. Some nights I want to stay up and go and get shots at the gym but I can’t because there’s no gyms open.”

The team Sutton will play for, the Cold Hearts, was OTE’s worst team last season, finishing 3-17 in the league’s 20-game schedule.

Game results

The Public/Non-public team won the class of 2028 game, 101-94. Penn Charter’s Carter Smith, a 6-foot-3 guard, was named the Public/Non-public team’s most valuable player after the game. Rowan Phillips, a 6-foot-4 guard from Archbishop Wood, was the standout for the Catholic team, and Malvern Prep forward Logan Chwastyk earned defensive player of the game recognition.

The Public/Non-public team won the class of 2027 game, 100-96. Sutton picked up the game’s defensive honors in the postgame trophy ceremony, and Bonner-Prendergast guard Korey Francis was the Catholic team’s standout. Malvern Prep guard Marvin Reed was named the MVP of the Public/Non-public team.

To complete its sweep of the classic, the Public/Non-public team won the class of 2026 game, 83-73. Imhotep guard Latief Lorenzano-White earned MVP honors on his home floor, while George School guard Kasey Fleming was named as the standout from the Catholic team. And 6-foot-10 Plymouth Whitemarsh center Michael Periera received the game’s defensive honors.