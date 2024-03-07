Judge denies Manasquan’s petition to postpone Camden’s state final after disputed finish

Drama continues to unfold following Tuesday night’s controversial finish between Manasquan and Camden in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association Group 2 boys’ basketball semifinals.

An Ocean County judge on Thursday denied a Manasquan Board of Education request to temporarily stop the NJSIAA from holding Saturday’s state championship at Rutgers between Newark’s Arts High and Camden, which beat Manasquan, 46-45, after what the NJSIAA conceded was a botched call by referees.

“If the championship is not put on hold pending this Court’s review of this matter,” the filing, which was prepared by Clark Law Firm, read in part, “irreparable harm and injustice will result because Manasquan will not get to the opportunity to play in the championship game, having rightfully won the semifinal game.”

“This travesty,” the filing continues, “has caused immense heartbreak to the players, coaches, fans, and indeed the entire Manasquan school community.”

Judge Mark Troncone denied the appeal, but, according to NJ.com, referred the case to the Commissioner of Education, which has already received the petition. A decision could be made Friday. The case could be appealed if necessary.

Counsel for the Camden Board of Education said in a statement afterward that the initial action by the Manasquan Board of Education was frivolous. Also according to NJ.com, Newark public schools superintendent Roger Leon issued a statement that offered to delay Saturday’s state championship game if it allowed “time for the court to issue a correct, full and fair decision.”

In the waning seconds Tuesday, Manasquan appeared to score just before time expired on a basket by Griffin Linstra, a point the NJSIAA admitted in a statement Wednesday.

“NJSIAA understands Manasquan’s frustration regarding the outcome of [Tuesday] night’s game. We never want a contest to end with controversy or confusion. The rules are clear — once game officials leave the ‘visual confines of the playing court,’ the game is concluded, and the score is official. So while the officiating crews’ reports indicate that a postgame review of footage of the play in question convinced them that the basket should have counted, the results could not then and cannot now be changed.”

The Manasquan School District released its own statement Wednesday, revealing that school officials were “frustrated” about the outcome and would seek “any available appeals.”

On Thursday, Manasquan Mayor Michael Mangan joined the fray, urging state officials to change the outcome of the game while calling on Camden to join the effort.

“There is no satisfaction in a victory that was not rightfully earned, and every athlete who has ever seriously competed knows this,” the statement reads. “There is, however, an opportunity to teach all student athletes and everyone else that integrity and leadership and pride all still matter. I call on Camden to join us and make this a teachable moment, not just for the NJSIAA, but for everyone.”

Camden City School District spokesperson Sheena M. Yera commented Thursday on the controversy.

“While we understand the frustration and disappointment surrounding this incident, it’s important to clarify that Camden City School District had no influence or say in the outcome of the game or the decision made by the NJSIAA officials,” Yera said. “We look forward to supporting our Panthers basketball team at Saturday’s championship game.”

Attorney Louis Cappelli Jr. represented Camden in the courtroom on Thursday. “This is another terrible example of how ridiculously litigious our society has become when a losing basketball team decides to try to have a game overturned in a courtroom,” Cappelli said. “Think about how baseless and frivolous it is to waste taxpayers’ money and time to try to have our court system overrule high school referees. It’s clear to me and everyone involved in this case that high school basketball is settled on the hardwood and not the courtroom.”