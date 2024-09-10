Penn Charter basketball standout Matt Gilhool chooses LSU

Penn Charter forward Matt Gilhool, the 6-foot-10 Elizabethtown native who is the top 2025 recruit in the state by 247Sports, made his verbal pledge to join Matt McMahon’s LSU program, he announced on his social media and to On3.

Gilhool, a four-star recruit and ranked inside the top 100 nationally, chose LSU over Georgia Tech, Alabama, Mississippi State, Tennessee, and Iowa. He had previously said that his top three options in April were Penn State, Syracuse, and Washington before the latter two programs made coaching changes.

“Just the fit [is what stood out],” Gilhool told On3 about picking LSU. “It felt like family since they started recruiting me and I love what Coach McMahon has got going on down there in Baton Rouge.”

After reclassifying to the class of 2025 and transferring from Westtown School to Penn Charter last summer, Gilhool won the Inter-Ac’s MVP award and helped the Quakers win their first outright league championship since 2004.

Gilhool also becomes LSU’s first class of 2025 recruit to make his verbal pledge to the program The Tigers finished No. 13 in the 247sports 2024 basketball recruiting rankings.