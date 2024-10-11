Spring-Ford QB Matt Zollers had his career cut short by ankle surgery, but his future at Missouri remains bright

Pete Zollers has no desire to watch the video of the gruesome play that knocked his son, Matt, the five-star, Spring-Ford senior quarterback bound for Missouri, out for the season last month.

He had already caught the live show, sitting next to his wife, Beth, inside Coach McNally Stadium when their son escaped the pocket in the fourth quarter against visiting Downingtown West and was tackled from behind.

Advertisement

“He said it was the most painful thing he’s ever experienced in his life,” Pete Zollers said during a phone interview with the Inquirer on Thursday evening. “His foot got caught the wrong way, and the defender’s weight landed on him, and he dislocated his ankle. “It was an ugly injury, no doubt, but not one that should affect his [future performance].”

» READ MORE: La Salle recreated a version of the ‘Philly Special’ to beat St. Joe’s Prep. Here’s how it happened.

Upon first seeing Zollers, doctors reset the left ankle dislocation. Six days later, the swelling had subsided enough for surgery, which Pete said went as expected.

“He was very positive,” Pete said of his son. “Matt’s the kind of guy that doesn’t show much emotion … he just wanted to get [the surgery] done so he could start rehabbing.”

Zollers also was eager to support his teammates, including attending the Rams’ 42-3 rout of Norristown the day after his surgery.

“Matt is in good spirits,” said Spring-Ford coach Chad Brubaker via phone, “and has started attending practices and team dinners.”

Zollers is still expected to early-enroll at Missouri in January, a plan that was in place before the injury.

Doctors believe he could be 100% within six months. He returned to school last week, uses crutches, and, per doctor’s orders, isn’t allowed to put weight on his left leg. Early estimates are that he would begin rehabilitation about six weeks after surgery, but Pete added that is contingent upon the healing process.

Zollers will be evaluated again soon, but his father said all parties were pleased with the first post-operative exam.

Obviously, that contrasts sharply with the night the injury occurred.

“I didn’t know what it was at first,” Pete said.

A shoulder injury was his first fleeting thought after his son stayed on the ground and a hush fell over the crowd.

Pete made his way from the stands to the field, hearing “it was bad” from one of his son’s friends along the way.

“I walked right out on the field, and I didn’t know what it was until I saw it,” he said. “I think it was caught on video from the end zone … his foot basically going the wrong direction.”

The stadium was nearly silent, yet social media was abuzz as news of the injury spread.

The next day, Downingtown West coach Thomas Kline, who has coached high school football for 30 years, called Zollers a “generational talent.”

“My heart breaks for that young man, his family, and his teammates and coaches,” the post reads, in part.

Most importantly to his family, Zollers has been overwhelmed by the support from teammates, coaches, friends, and the community at-large.

“Obviously, when it first happened,” Pete Zollers said, “it was very disappointing to him because your whole senior season is gone. Not to mention it was quite painful ... But he’s been really positive and a lot of his friends have been around. They’ve been great. The support that he’s gotten has been very positive and it definitely helps. He has a tremendous group of friends. They come over. There’s usually someone over at the house every night, playing video games or watching football. That’s been really good to keep his mind off what’s going on. He’s been very positive. He’s always been that way. He just rolls with it. I’m sure he’s hurting inside. But he’s always been very positive.”

» READ MORE: Follow the Inquirer's full coverage of Philly-area high school sports right here!