Reports: Spring-Ford quarterback Matt Zollers injured and taken off field in ambulance

Spring-Ford senior quarterback Matt Zollers, widely regarded as the top senior signal-caller in the state, suffered a gruesome leg injury Friday night and was removed from the field in ambulance, according to multiple reports.

Zollers, a 6-foot-3, 205-pound, 5-star recruit who committed to Missouri in April, threw for 182 yards and two touchdowns in a 21-12 loss to visiting Downingtown West on Friday night before he was sacked in the fourth quarter, according to The Mercury.

Zollers, who’s 247 Sports’ No. 1 player in Pennsylvania and No. 6 quarterback nationally, thanked the Spring-Ford community on Instagram early Saturday morning.

This is a developing story and will be updated.