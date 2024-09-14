Reports: Spring-Ford quarterback Matt Zollers injured and taken off field in ambulance
Zollers, widely considered the top prospect in the state, was injured when he was sacked in the fourth quarter vs. Downingtown West.
Spring-Ford senior quarterback Matt Zollers, widely regarded as the top senior signal-caller in the state, suffered a gruesome leg injury Friday night and was removed from the field in ambulance, according to multiple reports.
Zollers, a 6-foot-3, 205-pound, 5-star recruit who committed to Missouri in April, threw for 182 yards and two touchdowns in a 21-12 loss to visiting Downingtown West on Friday night before he was sacked in the fourth quarter, according to The Mercury.
Zollers, who’s 247 Sports’ No. 1 player in Pennsylvania and No. 6 quarterback nationally, thanked the Spring-Ford community on Instagram early Saturday morning.
